Do you bleed and bruise easily? Doctor warns it can be a sign of liver damage

The liver is one of the most vital organs, with more than 500 functions in the body. However, early signs of liver damage can be very subtle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Niteen Kumar, HOD and consultant - liver transplant and HPB surgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi said, "Early manifestations of liver disease may be nonspecific, including symptoms such as upper abdominal discomfort, nausea, anorexia, and fatigue. Patients exhibiting these symptoms should undergo a comprehensive evaluation for liver disease, alongside other potential causes."

Fatigability is a sign of liver damage:

Dr. Niteen Kumar highlighted, "One of the initial indicators of liver dysfunction is easy fatigability. An altered sleep pattern characterized by daytime somnolence and night time insomnia may serve as alarming signs of advanced liver disease. The liver's remarkable regenerative capacity enables it to withstand various damaging factors; however, catastrophic damage, as observed in severe and rapidly progressing hepatitis, most commonly of viral origin, can precipitate rapid liver failure with life-threatening implications."

Know the early warning signs of liver damage.(Shutterstock)

Do you bleed and bruise a lot?

The liver is responsible for causing blood clots, preventing heavy flow of blood. “The liver is integral to maintaining haemostasis, as it synthesizes the majority of clotting factors. Both acute liver conditions (such as acute hepatitis or acute liver failure) and chronic liver diseases (including cirrhosis) result in diminished synthesis of clotting factors and increased platelet destruction, which are essential for haemostasis. Consequently, symptoms such as easy bruising and a propensity to bleed may indicate underlying liver pathology,” said the doctor.

Here’s how it works:

"To prevent excessive clotting, the liver also produces anticoagulant factors, maintaining a delicate equilibrium between bleeding and coagulation. However, this balance can be easily disrupted in liver disease, leading to severe and challenging-to-manage bleeding episodes that may be life-threatening without immediate intervention," Dr. Niteen Kumar explained.

“Currently, liver transplantation remains the sole curative option for end-stage liver diseases, while medical management primarily provides supportive care as a bridge to transplantation,” the doctor added.

