Do you decide food items based on the ‘healthy’ label? Know FDA's new rules

Most of the times, when we are on a healthy diet, we tend to go by the labels on the food items before buying them. The labels, termed healthy, low fat, low sugar, low calorie, nonfat, organic and others help us decide on the food items for consumption. Even though there are marketing strategies, they need to maintain certain health standards to help us decide on our dietary patterns. On December 19, 2024, FDA announced the final rule that food companies need to follow to attach the label of 'healthy' on their products.

But how do we know what is healthy? What are the standards to measure? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration answered it for us. On December 19, 2024, they announced the final rule that food companies need to follow to attach the label of ‘healthy’ on their products.

FDA's new rule:

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's official website, "Foods must meet specific criteria to use the "healthy" nutrient content claim. The updated criteria for the claim replace outdated criteria for "healthy" with criteria that are consistent with current nutrition science and Federal dietary guidance. For example, current U.S. dietary guidelines include a focus on the importance of healthy dietary patterns and the food groups that comprise them, the type of fat in the diet rather than the total amount of fat consumed, and the amount of sodium and added sugars in the diet. The updated criteria identify foods that help consumers build a healthy eating pattern."

Criteria to label a food item healthy:

FDA also shared two criteria to label a food item as healthy. One of the criteria is that the food item should contain certain amounts of one of these categories - fruit, vegetables, grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy and protein foods. The other criterion is that the food item should meet specific limits for added sugars, saturated fat and sodium.

FDA updated their rules to promote healthy eating. The agency is also coming up with a new symbol that can help people recognise healthy food items faster. Besides limiting saturated fats, cholesterol and sodium content, FDA’s new rule also emphasises on the inclusion of healthy nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibers and protein.

