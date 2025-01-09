The MIND diet can boost brain health: Study explains it’s benefits for the elderly

Diet plays an important role in boosting brain health and cognitive functions. Especially, in older adults, the risk of cognitive decline increases with age. It's essential to understand the relationship that brain health shares with food. According to a recent study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a combination of the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can help in slowing down cognitive decline. Also read | Your brain's new best friend is hiding in the kitchen: It's the MIND diet; know what it is A combination of the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can help in slowing down cognitive decline. (Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

It has been long known how unhealthy food intake can adversely affect health. The recent study, conversely, observed the effects of a healthy dietary pattern on human health and how it can boost overall wellbeing. The study states that dietary patterns with lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables and low in ultra-processed foods can have neuroprotective benefits, and slow down cognitive decline in older adults. The Mediterranean diet is inspired from the food habits of several countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The diet consists of a balanced intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, fish, and moderate wine consumption with limited inclusion of red meat and processed foods.

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, on the other hand, is constructed to regulate blood pressure levels in the body and emphasises on the inclusion of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy while reducing sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars. Also read | Brain diet revolution: Here's how your food choices can shape mental health and cognitive function

Healthy diet for older adults.(Unsplash)

What is the MIND diet?

The MIND diet is a combination of DASH and Mediterranean diets, and has demonstrated promising results in supporting brain health and reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. The MIND diet focuses primarily on foods such as leafy greens, berries, nuts, and olive oil. Also read | World Brain Day 2023: Foods to eat and avoid for sharper memory, improving brain health

The study authors explained, “There is accumulating evidence that certain neuroprotective diets are associated with more intact cognitive function in older adults. This study provides complementary evidence with these findings by showing that the Mediterranean, DASH, and MIND diets are associated with better cognition at baseline, and also demonstrates that the Mediterranean and DASH diet patterns were also associated with reduced rate of cognitive decline over 6 subsequent years.”

