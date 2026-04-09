Do you cough, clear your throat a lot after meals? Gastroenterologist reveals about laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR)

Sometimes a heavy meal can leave an individual with a persistent irritation in the throat that forces them to cough continuously for an extended period. While this may appear surprising to many, according to Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, it is not that uncommon.

LPR often cause coughing and heartburn at the same time. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 9, Dr Salhab explained the condition as LPR, short for laryngopharyngeal reflux. He revealed the cause of the phenomenon and how best to avoid it.

What is laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR)

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{{^usCountry}} Coughing while experiencing heartburn is “classic” for the condition known as LPR or laryngopharyngeal reflux, stated Dr Salhab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coughing while experiencing heartburn is “classic” for the condition known as LPR or laryngopharyngeal reflux, stated Dr Salhab. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Other symptoms of LPR include chronic throat clearing, a constant feeling of something in your throat, hoarseness of your voice, and a chronic cough that just won't go away, especially after you eat,” noted the gastroenterologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Other symptoms of LPR include chronic throat clearing, a constant feeling of something in your throat, hoarseness of your voice, and a chronic cough that just won't go away, especially after you eat,” noted the gastroenterologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the cause of the phenomenon, Dr Salhab noted that the hydrochloric acid and the enzyme pepsin, which are present in the stomach, can travel up the foodpipe after a heavy meal. They can reach the voice box at the end of our throat, which is extremely sensitive, and can irritate it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the cause of the phenomenon, Dr Salhab noted that the hydrochloric acid and the enzyme pepsin, which are present in the stomach, can travel up the foodpipe after a heavy meal. They can reach the voice box at the end of our throat, which is extremely sensitive, and can irritate it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “That irritation triggers chronic coughing and throat symptoms even if you don't have the typical symptoms of heartburn, and that's why standard acid reflux medications don't always work for this condition,” he observed. How to treat laryngopharyngeal reflux {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That irritation triggers chronic coughing and throat symptoms even if you don't have the typical symptoms of heartburn, and that's why standard acid reflux medications don't always work for this condition,” he observed. How to treat laryngopharyngeal reflux {{/usCountry}}

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Since the condition is caused by acid reflux and irritation of the voice box, the treatment focuses on reducing their exposure. That involves dietary modifications, shared Dr Salhab, and includes:

Excluding common trigger foods. These can include coffee, alcohol, spicy foods, acidic foods, chocolate and mint

Avoiding late-night meals

Following a low-acid diet

In case the symptoms persist, Dr Salhab suggested the use of sodium alginate. A natural gum extracted from brown seaweed, it is known to form a protective barrier above the stomach acid and stop it from travelling upwards.

If the symptoms are persistent and are experienced frequently, one should consult a gastroenterologist or an ENT physician and get evaluated for any other underlying causes, shared Dr Salhab.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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