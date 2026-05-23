Do you have greasy flakes on nose and scalp? Dermatologist explains what you are doing wrong

Having greasy flakes on the scalp and on various parts of the face, such as the nose and around the beard and eyebrows, is something many of us experience without knowing the underlying cause.

Greasy flakes on nose and scalp can be checked with proper treatment. (Pexel)

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Since flakes are involved, we often assume it's dry skin or dead cells accumulating. However, the greasiness can throw you off. To help us understand the condition and how to treat it, Dr Abigail Waldman, a dermatologist and associate professor at Harvard, posted a video on Instagram on May 3.

According to Dr Waldman, the greasy flakes are not dry skin, but a skin condition known as seborrheic dermatitis. Also called seb derm, it is a reaction to the skin’s normal yeast, Malassezia. While the condition is chronic, it can be managed with the right treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} However, because not everyone is aware of the condition, not everyone follows the right steps. The most common mistakes in treating seb derm at home, according to Dr Waldman, are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, because not everyone is aware of the condition, not everyone follows the right steps. The most common mistakes in treating seb derm at home, according to Dr Waldman, are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Not using the right shampoo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Not using the right shampoo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When it comes to personal grooming, choosing the right products is vital. While treating a skin condition, that becomes even more important. While washing the head with shampoo is the most common way to deal with flakes, people often struggle to make the right shampoo choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it comes to personal grooming, choosing the right products is vital. While treating a skin condition, that becomes even more important. While washing the head with shampoo is the most common way to deal with flakes, people often struggle to make the right shampoo choice. {{/usCountry}}

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As Dr Waldman stated, “The first mistake that you're likely making is that you're not using the right type of shampoo. You can't use your regular old moisturising shampoo; it's not going to get that greasy scale off. Instead, you need to use an anti-dandruff shampoo, one with zinc, pyrithione or ketoconazole.”

2. Ignoring the face

There is no need to panic about the face needing a milder product and not using the anti-dandruff shampoo on it, even if greasy flakes are present on the face. As the dermatologist shared, “Mistake number two is that you're ignoring your face, and you can use that same shampoo on your face.”

3. Not using shampoo properly

Even when one is using an anti-fungal shampoo, it may not be applied properly or left on long enough before rinsing. Explaining the right way to use the product, Dr Waldman shared, “You actually really have to use these shampoos more like a mask. Really scrub it in, and then leave it on for about five minutes. That way, the active ingredient can actually start taking effect and get rid of some of that normal yeast.”

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“If over-the-counter solutions aren't working, see a dermatologist. There are great prescription options (to treat the condition),” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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