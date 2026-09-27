Do you need an eye check-up even for clear vision? Doctor reveals silent retinal risks and why regular checks matter

An eye check-up may only cross your mind when your vision becomes blurry, when you find yourself squinting, or when you need a new pair of glasses. But clear vision does not necessarily mean your eyes are healthy, as some retinal problems can develop without noticeable symptoms in their early stages.ALSO READ: Do you read while lying in bed? Ophthalmologist reveals why it is unsafe for your eye health: ‘Can cause headaches…’

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Dr Mahesh G, senior consultant and head of vitreo retina at Giridhar Eye Institute, Kochi, and general secretary of the Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI), revealed why retinal checks matter, especially for those with diabetes and older adults.

Why are retinal conditions silent?

Some eye conditions go unnoticed in the early stages, making it seem like there is nothing wrong with your eye health. But there are many such conditions that can progress silently.

Dr Mahesh named conditions like diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). He also attributed diabetes to being one of the causes, as high blood sugar slowly weakens the tiny blood vessels supplying the retina. Most alarmingly, many diabetic patients remain unaware of the deterioration in eye health.

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Diabetic people are at higher risk.

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, apart from high blood sugar, ageing can also affect the retina and increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can impair central vision. What are the red flag signs? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, apart from high blood sugar, ageing can also affect the retina and increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can impair central vision. What are the red flag signs? {{/usCountry}}

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Do not wait for your eyesight to change before booking an eye check, as delay may worsen the condition. Dr Mahesh believed that regular examination lowers the risk of eye damage. He warned about blurry vision, dark spots, or sudden flashes

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“Since these conditions progress unnoticed, eye specialists stress that routine screenings and early detection remain your absolute best defence to effectively manage the disease and protect your sight,” he advised.

How can you protect your retinal health?

The doctor shared a few essential practices to help you look after your eye health beyond a simple vision test, even if your eyes feel completely fine.

1. Prioritise diabetic retinal checks:

People with diabetes should discuss how often they need retinal examinations, based on their health history, even if the vision seems normal.

2. Ask for specialised retinal imaging:

A vision test tells you how clearly you can see, but a dilated eye examination or fundus photography can evaluate your deeper retinal health.

3. Know the warning signs:

New or sudden floaters, flashes, distortion, or shadowy curtains should not be ignored and warrant prompt medical attention.

4. Pay attention to your eyes as you age:

Ageing doesn’t automatically lead to loss of vision.

Age is an important risk factor for several eye conditions, highlighting the necessity of regular eye care as we age.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.