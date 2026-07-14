Do you read while lying in bed? Ophthalmologist reveals why it is unsafe for your eye health: ‘Can cause headaches…’

Lying down in bed and reading a book can feel cosy and comfortable. You simply rest on your back, hold the book above you and settle into the story. But despite the snug position, is this habit actually good for your eye health?



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Do you also read in your bed? Is it a good idea for your eye health? Know from an expert, why you need to avoid this. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Dr Himanshu Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at ASG The Vission Eye Centre, told HT Lifestyle that reading while sleeping is not advisable, as it may strain the eyes and cause temporary discomfort.

Why should you avoid reading while lying in bed?

The first thing the ophthalmologist clarified was that reading in this position does not cause permanent eye damage. However, it may still trigger temporary symptoms that cause discomfort.

“Your eye muscles have to work harder at an unnatural angle to keep the text in focus, which can cause headaches, blurred vision, and stinging,” Dr Mehta explained the reason behind the discomfort and the resultant symptoms.

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{{^usCountry}} Another reason he mentioned was that most people are unable to maintain the ideal reading distance of 15 inches while lying down. The book is held much closer to the eyes, forcing the eye muscles to work harder to focus and potentially causing a temporary increase in eye pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another reason he mentioned was that most people are unable to maintain the ideal reading distance of 15 inches while lying down. The book is held much closer to the eyes, forcing the eye muscles to work harder to focus and potentially causing a temporary increase in eye pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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“If you have glaucoma or a condition that requires you to avoid fluctuations in eye pressure, you should avoid this position,” the ophthalmologist warned who should avoid this position.

What are the other unsafe everyday practices for eye health?

Often while reading, many people may feel nauseous while travelling in a car.

Apart from lying in bed and reading, there are several other habits that you may practice daily without thinking twice, but they could silently affect your eye health. In the short term, it may not appear to cause much harm, but soon, in the long run, the consequences can become more serious.

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The ophthalmologist outlined these three other unsafe habits, why they are problematic, and

1. Reading in moving vehicles

The inner ear senses movement, but the eyes are glued to a static book, signalling the brain that you are still. It causes sensory mismatch and confuses the brain, and triggers nausea.

Constant movement in a car forces the extraocular muscles to work harder to keep the text in focus, leading to temporary eye strain rather than lasting damage.

2. Rubbing eyes

Aggressive or chronic rubbing can cause microscopic tears in the surface blood vessels and transfer bacteria from the hands, increasing the risk of infection.

Constant pressure over time can weaken the cornea.

In the long run, there are chances of this mechanical stress leading to keratoconus, a condition where the cornea progressively thins and bulges into a cone shape, severely distorting vision.

3. Reading in dim light

Pupils dilate in low light, making it more difficult for the eyes to focus.

As a result, the muscles around your eyes have to work harder, leading to temporary eye strain.

You may experience fatigue, dryness and tension, collectively known as asthenopia.

Although uncomfortable, these symptoms usually subside after resting your eyes.

About the expert

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Dr Himanshu Mehta is an ophthalmologist at ASG Eye Hospital, Mumbai, with over 30+ years of experience in eye care. His expertise lies in advanced techniques like phacoemulsification and femtosecond laser treatments. He is also affiliated with prestigious organisations such as the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.