Do you really need a 10-step skincare routine? Here’s a simple routine that actually works

Skincare has become a trend more than a necessity. With social media promoting 5-step, 7-step, and even 10-step skincare routines, it begs the question: are they truly necessary? Driven by the promise of results, people often follow these routines out of obligation and end up regretting it. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Swagatika Das, CEO and co-founder, Nat Habit, decoded the reality behind these several steps in the skincare routine.

A simple skincare routine is enough for better skin.(Unsplash)

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Swagatika said, "Skincare hasn’t necessarily become more effective over the years; it has become more complicated. What was once a simple, intuitive routine has evolved into multi-step regimens driven by trends, algorithms, and global beauty influences. While awareness has improved, clarity hasn’t kept pace.”

Good skincare is not built on the number of steps, but on how well those steps align with what the skin actually needs. (Unsplash)

Do we really need 10-step skincare regimens?

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{{^usCountry}} Swagatika highlighted that good skincare is not built on the number of steps, but on how well those steps align with what the skin actually needs. Skin is a functional, self-regulating organ. It responds best to consistency, balance, and ingredients that support its natural barrier, not overwhelm it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swagatika highlighted that good skincare is not built on the number of steps, but on how well those steps align with what the skin actually needs. Skin is a functional, self-regulating organ. It responds best to consistency, balance, and ingredients that support its natural barrier, not overwhelm it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Swagatika, one of the most common mistakes today is layering multiple products without understanding compatibility or necessity. More steps don’t always mean better results; often, they lead to confusion, sensitivity, and overcorrection. What to do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Swagatika, one of the most common mistakes today is layering multiple products without understanding compatibility or necessity. More steps don’t always mean better results; often, they lead to confusion, sensitivity, and overcorrection. What to do? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swagatika recommends that a well-designed routine, in most cases, can be distilled down to three or four essential steps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swagatika recommends that a well-designed routine, in most cases, can be distilled down to three or four essential steps. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cleansing is foundational, not just to remove visible dirt, but to clear buildup, excess oil, and environmental residue that can disrupt the skin barrier. This is followed by targeted nourishment, where formulations are chosen based on specific concerns such as dryness, acne, or sensitivity. Hydration plays a critical role in maintaining skin resilience and repair, while protection, particularly from sun exposure, is essential for long-term skin health. How did this trend appear? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cleansing is foundational, not just to remove visible dirt, but to clear buildup, excess oil, and environmental residue that can disrupt the skin barrier. This is followed by targeted nourishment, where formulations are chosen based on specific concerns such as dryness, acne, or sensitivity. Hydration plays a critical role in maintaining skin resilience and repair, while protection, particularly from sun exposure, is essential for long-term skin health. How did this trend appear? {{/usCountry}}

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Swagatika explained that what has changed is not the skin’s need for more products, but the consumer’s exposure to more information. Today’s consumers are more ingredient-aware than ever before, but awareness without understanding often leads to overconsumption.

“A simplified routine, when done right, is not a compromise; it is a more intelligent approach. It allows the skin to adapt, strengthen, and function as it is designed to. Because effective skincare is not about doing more. It is about doing what truly works and knowing why it works,” said Swagatika.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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