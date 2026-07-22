Do you really need an intimate wash? Gynaecologist Dr Mitali Rathod shares 10 other safer alternatives

Many feminine hygiene products target your intimate area, promising cleanliness and freshness, controlling odour, and protecting against infections. Naturally, such messaging implies that regular cleaning is not enough and that you need something extra to keep your vagina clean.

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But how true are these claims, or are they simply a marketing gimmick? Let's hear from an expert who clarified this common doubt related to intimate area hygiene.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Mitali Rathod, popularly known as Dr Uterus on Instagram, helped simplify for HT Lifestyle, explaining why intimate washes may do more harm than good and how to keep the area clean safely.

Does your vagina need an intimate wash?

The gynaecologist asserted that an intimate wash is not meant to be used inside the vagina. “The vagina is self-cleaning and maintains its own healthy environment through beneficial bacteria and natural secretions to maintain the pH,” she said, challenging what marketing claims may lead you to believe.

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{{^usCountry}} So, do intimate washes actually deliver the promised results? In reality, they may not only be ineffective, but, much to the expert's concern, may also backfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, do intimate washes actually deliver the promised results? In reality, they may not only be ineffective, but, much to the expert's concern, may also backfire. {{/usCountry}}

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How does intimate wash disrupt vaginal ecosystem?

Next, the expert described the vaginal ecosystem and explained how fragranced washes can disrupt its delicate balance.

Dr Rathod broke down the ecosystem and factors at play: “Lactobacillus bacteria dominate the vaginal microbiome. These bacteria convert glycogen into lactic acid. Lactic acid keeps the vaginal pH around 3.8–4.5. This acidic environment prevents overgrowth of harmful bacteria and fungi. Anything that disrupts this balance can increase the risk of Bacterial vaginosis (BV), fungal infections, irritation, contact dermatitis, and urinary tract infections in susceptible individuals.”

What are the ingredients in intimate washes?

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So, what exactly washes contain that may make them unsafe? Not all their ingredients are uniformly harmful or beneficial. Some may support cleansing, while others may irritate. According to the expert, intimate washes contain a mix of ingredients.

Water, lactic acid and glycerin may support cleansing, pH balance or hydration. But the washes also contain surfactants, fragrances, essential oils, antiseptics and colouring agents, which, as per Dr Rathod, may irritate the vulvar skin or disturb protective bacteria and natural lipids.

What are the other alternatives to keep the intimate area clean?

Often, itching occurs in the intimate area because of hygiene issues.

Dr Rathod listed these alternatives to keep your intimate area clean:

1. Plain warm water:

Gold standard method.

Rinsing the vulva with warm water during a shower is sufficient for most healthy women.

No soap or cleanser is actually needed to remove normal discharge, sweat, or minor odour.

Water alone does the job without disturbing the skin's natural barrier or the vagina's pH.

2. Mild, fragrance-free cleanser (only on the vulva, if desired):

If a person prefers using a cleanser, a plain, pH-balanced, fragrance-free wash meant for sensitive skin can be used on the external area only, never inserted into the vagina.

It should be used sparingly, not daily, and rinsed off thoroughly.

3. Front-to-back wiping and washing:

Especially after using the toilet, wiping and rinsing from front to back helps prevent bacteria from the anal area from reaching the vagina or urethra, reducing UTI risk.

4. Gentle patting dry:

After washing, patting the area dry with a clean, soft towel (rather than rubbing) helps avoid irritation and prevents excess moisture from lingering, which can otherwise encourage fungal growth.

5. Breathable cotton underwear:

Cotton allows airflow and absorbs moisture better than synthetic fabrics, helping keep the area dry and reducing the risk of yeast overgrowth.

6. Changing out of wet or sweaty clothing promptly:

Staying in damp swimwear or sweaty gym clothes for long periods creates a warm, moist environment favourable to bacterial and fungal growth.

7. Avoiding tight, non-breathable clothing:

Tight synthetic underwear or leggings worn for extended periods can trap heat and moisture.

8. Unscented menstrual products, changed regularly:

Choosing pads, tampons, or cups without fragrance, and changing them at recommended intervals, helps avoid irritation and bacterial buildup.

9. Avoiding douching entirely:

Douching (rinsing inside the vagina) is not necessary and is one of the most well-documented disruptors of vaginal flora.

It's worth explicitly reinforcing that this should be avoided regardless of marketing claims.

10. Loose-fitting sleepwear at night:

Going without tight underwear at night, or choosing loose cotton sleepwear, gives the area more time to breathe.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.