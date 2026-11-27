As the winter chill sets in across the country, many people increase the consumption of their favourite hot beverage to deal with it. A warm cup of tea or coffee, or a mug filled with hot chocolate, can be most comforting during the mornings and evenings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Doctor explains eye disorders related to diabetes: Effects, detection and treatment options

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

However, Dr Anupam Roy, additional director of nephrology and kidney transplant at Aakash Healthcare Super-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, told HT Lifestyle that excessive consumption of such beverages, particularly when accompanied by inadequate water intake, can have adverse effects on kidney health.

How can winter beverage consumption affect the kidneys?

Dr Roy went on to explain that tea and coffee contain caffeine, which has a mild diuretic effect. While moderate consumption of the beverages throughout the day generally does not cause dehydration in healthy individuals, the concern arises when people begin relying primarily on caffeinated beverages for their fluid intake and neglect plain water.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This is particularly true in winter, when people feel less thirsty than usual. In the words of the physician, “Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining kidney function, supporting waste elimination and preventing the formation of kidney stones. Reduced fluid intake can make urine more concentrated, increasing the likelihood of crystal formation in individuals who are susceptible to kidney stones.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is particularly true in winter, when people feel less thirsty than usual. In the words of the physician, “Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining kidney function, supporting waste elimination and preventing the formation of kidney stones. Reduced fluid intake can make urine more concentrated, increasing the likelihood of crystal formation in individuals who are susceptible to kidney stones.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Moderation is key when it comes to enjoying any beverage, shares Dr Roy.

Another thing to consider, as per Dr Roy, is what goes into these beverages. “Excessive sugar in tea and coffee can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of diabetes, while frequent consumption of flavoured coffees, packaged hot chocolate and other sweetened drinks can add unnecessary calories and sugar to the diet,” he stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The doctor highlighted that diabetes and hypertension are among the leading risk factors for chronic kidney disease. “People with existing kidney disease may also need to monitor their fluid, potassium and phosphorus intake depending on their kidney function and medical advice,” he noted.

How to best enjoy your favourite beverage?

As per Dr Roy, the key to enjoying the beverage of choice is moderation and balance. He shared that enjoying tea and coffee in reasonable quantities is generally safe for most healthy individuals, but these beverages should not replace water entirely.

“Maintaining adequate fluid intake, limiting added sugar and following a balanced diet can help support kidney health throughout the winter season,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}