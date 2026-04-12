Doctor says unsupervised supplements and self-medication are dangerous; explains risks for the heart, body and mind

Modern lifestyle has taken away the luxury of slow recovery and lured the world with quick remedies that may seem convenient at first by promising instant relief. However, excessive misinformation on the Internet and misuse of popular supplements can harbour health threats, particularly in India, where self-medication is easy and regulatory oversight remains limited. As the demand for such drugs continues to surge, what may apparently seem like a temporary shortcut can suddenly turn into a dangerous health concern, making medical guidance essential.

Why are self-prescribed health supplements an issue?(Freepik)

"Dietary supplements have become a popular shortcut to improve overall health, promising quick fat loss, muscle gain, a natural immunity boost, increased energy levels, and overall aesthetic well-being. Unsupervised use of supplements can adversely impact the body and even the mind," Dr Simon Thomas, Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, tells Health Shots.

Is it safe to take zinc supplements daily?

According to a recent study published in StatPearls, young Indians who regularly consumed unsupervised supplements to address zinc deficiencies, hair loss, and body aches reported health issues such as nausea, red rashes, aggravated liver enzymes, kidney stones, and gastritis.

A study published in Drugs in Context highlighted a post-coronavirus pandemic trend in which Indians aged 30-35 increasingly relied on viral multivitamins and gummy supplements to treat virus-related symptoms. Dr Thomas claims that "such unsupervised supplements can turn into a silent health threat, including organ damage and kidney stones."

Can taking too many supplements hurt you?

The Indian healthcare landscape has a big segment of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The rampant consumption of seemingly self-prescribed medicines such as ibuprofen, paracetamol, aceclofenac, and diclofenac poses a serious concern for India’s population, particularly vulnerable groups. These quick-relief drugs to treat headaches, fever, running nose, joint ache, or back pains temporarily smooth the body; however, their excessive consumption of such drugs can elevate hidden health dangers.

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Thomas, “Frequent use of NSAIDs and combination drugs has silently damaged vital organs of several patients as these quick remedies strain the immune system and digestive organs, causing kidney impairment, liver injury and gastrointestinal bleeding. Physicians warn that self‑medication and treating pain with readily available pills can mask underlying problems and lead to serious, preventable organ harm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Thomas, “Frequent use of NSAIDs and combination drugs has silently damaged vital organs of several patients as these quick remedies strain the immune system and digestive organs, causing kidney impairment, liver injury and gastrointestinal bleeding. Physicians warn that self‑medication and treating pain with readily available pills can mask underlying problems and lead to serious, preventable organ harm.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Can taking supplements cause heart problems? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Can taking supplements cause heart problems? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, long-term use of such supplements can additionally affect the heart by suddenly raising the blood pressure and aggravating the risk of heart strokes, highlighting the dangers of prioritising short-term pain relief over long-term health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, long-term use of such supplements can additionally affect the heart by suddenly raising the blood pressure and aggravating the risk of heart strokes, highlighting the dangers of prioritising short-term pain relief over long-term health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hence, it is advisable to consume these medicines only after consulting a physician. It is equally advisable to verify the credibility of the medicine, as not every popular supplement is safe or effective. Understanding these dangers and consulting medical professionals before use are essential to benefit from any supplement safely. Is it safe to stack supplements? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hence, it is advisable to consume these medicines only after consulting a physician. It is equally advisable to verify the credibility of the medicine, as not every popular supplement is safe or effective. Understanding these dangers and consulting medical professionals before use are essential to benefit from any supplement safely. Is it safe to stack supplements? {{/usCountry}}

Unsupervised stacking of supplements can result in dangerous health issues, including harmful drug interactions, organ damage, and side effects that often go unnoticed until serious complications arise. According to Dr Thomas, "Self-prescribed supplements can also potentially hide symptoms such as late diagnoses of infections or tumours. Vulnerable groups such as older adults, pregnant women, and young children are particularly susceptible to the harmful effects of overusing supplements, which can lead to serious health complications."

It is important to break the vicious cycle driven by quick remedies and promotional healthcare products. It is advisable to seek professional guidance to ensure any small-scale healthcare concern is treated with care and medical expertise. Lifestyle adjustments, such as a balanced diet rich in carbohydrates, protein, leafy green vegetables, and fruits, may reduce reliance on pills. Choosing certified brands, reporting side effects, and reading labels carefully can also reduce the risk of harm, allowing medications to be used effectively while minimising long-term risks.

There are many viral products on the market. However, not every supplement is trustworthy or safe. While some of them may be highly credible, it is important to recognise that overconsumption can harm organs and mental well-being. It is advisable to consult a doctor before taking such drugs, and equally imperative to adhere to medical guidelines that promote a balanced consumption to avoid long-term health consequences.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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