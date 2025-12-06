Doctor shares 2 tips to strengthen the gut-hormone axis for balanced hormonal health: ‘Walking for at least...’

Gut health is extensively interconnected with the rest of your body, both psychologically and physiologically. Several bi-directional pathways, like gut-brain or gut-skin axis, show how the gut plays a crucial role in regulating everything from mood, metabolism, to inflammation and skin texture. Whenever there's any problem with gut health, the ripple effect can be seen in other aspects of health. Similarly, there's a gut-hormone axis that reveals the connection between your gut health and hormonal balance. Your periods become more manageable if you support the gut-hormone axis. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To get clairty on exactly how gut health influences hormones and what women can do about it, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Mazherunnisa Begum (Gynae & Obstetrics), a consultant at Hamdard Laboratories, who revealed that hormonal fluctuations' roots can be traced back to gut issues.

What is the gut-hormone connection?

Whether you realise it or not, your gut health plays a much bigger role in hormonal balance than you may expect. If anything disrupts the gut hormone axis, it can affect menstrual regularity and may also be responsible for mood and skin-related issues.

Dr Mazherunnisa explained, In women, hormonal fluctuations have a bi-directional relationship with gut bacteria, estrogen and progesterone can influence bacterial growth, and gut microbes, in turn, can affect hormone levels."

When the balance is disturbed, the body shows the signs. She further added, “When this balance is disrupted, it can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, metabolic disturbances, obesity, mood changes, insulin sensitivity issues, and even contribute to conditions like PCOS.”

Likewise, how gut affects menstrual regularity and overall reproductive health in general, similarly, menstruation also influences the gut. Dr Mazherunnisa elaborated, “Menopause also alters the gut microbiome, reducing estrogen levels and increasing the risk of weight gain, osteoporosis, and metabolic complications.”

Tips to support gut-hormone connection

So it is important to strengthen this gut hormone connection, and this can be done by simply adopting everyday habits that support both your digestive system and overall hormonal balance.

1. Diet

Add berries to your diet for better hormonal health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What's on your plate is very important not only for your gut health but also for reproductive health. The doctor recommended keeping the diet rich in natural prebiotics and probiotics to support the gut flora.

She further named some of the foods to include: “Add fruits like apples, berries, and bananas; vegetables such as onions, garlic, tomatoes, greens, chicory root, and asparagus; and fermented foods like yoghurt, buttermilk, and kefir can nourish beneficial bacteria and support overall gut balance.”

She also warned about processed foods, refined sugar and artificial sweeteners, insisting on limiting them to reduce inflammation levels.

2. Physical activity

Walk for at least 30 minutes every day. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Lastly, if you stay active, you are also more likely to experience a balanced hormonal cycle. The doctor shared, “Walking for at least 30 minutes in the morning and evening, at least five days a week, along with proper sleep and effective stress management, can strengthen the gut-brain connection.” They are beneficial as they bring about many improvements, from increased energy levels and enhanced mood to better skin health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.