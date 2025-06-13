Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Doctor shares 8 simple daily habits to protect your eyes from digital strain: ‘Take a short break every 20 minutes’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 13, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Protect your eyes from screens, strain, and ageing with these 8 daily tips from Dr. Ajay Sharma to maintain clear, healthy vision for the long haul.

In today’s fast-paced, screen-heavy environment, our eyes are constantly under pressure. Adopting a few mindful habits can go a long way in keeping your eyes healthy, comfortable, and functioning well as you age. Dr. Ajay Sharma, founder and Chief Medical Director of EYE-Q Eye Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle 8 daily practices that can protect your vision in the long term. (Also read: Doctor shares 6 eye care tips to protect your vision during latest COVID-19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary touching’ )

Check out doctor-approved tips to reduce eye strain and maintain vision health.
1. Practice the 20-20-20 rule

To reduce screen fatigue, take a short break every 20 minutes by focusing on something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This helps relax your eye muscles and lowers strain.

2. Stay hydrated and blink often

Spending hours on digital devices reduces blinking and leads to dry eyes. Drinking plenty of water and blinking regularly keeps the eyes moist and prevents irritation.

Position screens below eye level and take breaks every 20 minutes to reduce strain.(Unsplash)
3. Cut down on blue light exposure

Too much blue light, especially before bedtime, can disturb sleep and cause eye fatigue. Use screen filters, night mode settings, and try to unplug from devices before going to sleep.

4. Use sunglasses with UV protection

Long-term sun exposure can damage your eyes, speeding up issues like cataracts and macular degeneration. Wearing quality sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays protects delicate eye tissues.

Wear UV-blocking sunglasses to safeguard your vision over time.(Unsplash)
5. Eat foods that support eye health

A diet rich in leafy greens, fish, nuts, and fruits provides essential nutrients like omega-3s, lutein, and vitamin A, all known to support healthy vision.

6. Keep your hands off your eyes

Rubbing your eyes may feel relieving but can damage the cornea or introduce harmful bacteria. Use sterile eye drops instead.

Avoid touching your eyes to reduce the risk of infections.(Shutterstock)
7. Adjust your screen setup

Position screens slightly below eye level and keep them at a comfortable viewing distance. Good posture and lighting reduce unnecessary strain on the eyes.

8. Don’t skip your annual eye exam

Seeing your eye doctor once a year helps catch silent issues early, like glaucoma or diabetic eye disease, and ensures your eyes stay in top shape.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
