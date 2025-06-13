Doctor shares 8 simple daily habits to protect your eyes from digital strain: ‘Take a short break every 20 minutes’
Protect your eyes from screens, strain, and ageing with these 8 daily tips from Dr. Ajay Sharma to maintain clear, healthy vision for the long haul.
In today’s fast-paced, screen-heavy environment, our eyes are constantly under pressure. Adopting a few mindful habits can go a long way in keeping your eyes healthy, comfortable, and functioning well as you age. Dr. Ajay Sharma, founder and Chief Medical Director of EYE-Q Eye Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle 8 daily practices that can protect your vision in the long term. (Also read: Doctor shares 6 eye care tips to protect your vision during latest COVID-19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary touching’ )
1. Practice the 20-20-20 rule
To reduce screen fatigue, take a short break every 20 minutes by focusing on something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This helps relax your eye muscles and lowers strain.
2. Stay hydrated and blink often
Spending hours on digital devices reduces blinking and leads to dry eyes. Drinking plenty of water and blinking regularly keeps the eyes moist and prevents irritation.
3. Cut down on blue light exposure
Too much blue light, especially before bedtime, can disturb sleep and cause eye fatigue. Use screen filters, night mode settings, and try to unplug from devices before going to sleep.
4. Use sunglasses with UV protection
Long-term sun exposure can damage your eyes, speeding up issues like cataracts and macular degeneration. Wearing quality sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays protects delicate eye tissues.
5. Eat foods that support eye health
A diet rich in leafy greens, fish, nuts, and fruits provides essential nutrients like omega-3s, lutein, and vitamin A, all known to support healthy vision.
6. Keep your hands off your eyes
Rubbing your eyes may feel relieving but can damage the cornea or introduce harmful bacteria. Use sterile eye drops instead.
7. Adjust your screen setup
Position screens slightly below eye level and keep them at a comfortable viewing distance. Good posture and lighting reduce unnecessary strain on the eyes.
8. Don’t skip your annual eye exam
Seeing your eye doctor once a year helps catch silent issues early, like glaucoma or diabetic eye disease, and ensures your eyes stay in top shape.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
