Doctor shares signs of morbid obesity along with simple habits that can make a difference

Everyday activities such as climbing a flight of stairs, tying shoelaces, or getting a good sleep are often taken for granted. However, if the bodyweight of an individual begins to affect these tasks, it may be more than a lifestyle issue, according to Dr Sumeet Shah, chairman and head of the department of general, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

Obesity can affect the quality of life of individuals. (Unsplash)

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Morbid obesity or Class III Obesity is a serious medical condition with impacts on health and quality of life, he noted. Recognition of early warning signs and changes in lifestyle prevent serious problems and restore control of daily life.

The signs of morbid obesity, as he shared, are presented as follows.

Everyday tasks become difficult

An early indicator of obesity is not being able to comfortably do daily activities, noted Dr Shah. Walking short distances, bending down, getting up from a chair or carrying groceries may start feeling exhausting. Many people also notice breathlessness after any minimal activity and are always tired, even after having enough rest.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to physical pain and discomfort, mobility issues can slowly take a toll on performance at work, social activities, and a person's emotional state. Excess pressure puts excessive strain on the body, leading to increased joint pain, particularly in the knees and back, explained the surgeon. Severe health problems start building up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to physical pain and discomfort, mobility issues can slowly take a toll on performance at work, social activities, and a person's emotional state. Excess pressure puts excessive strain on the body, leading to increased joint pain, particularly in the knees and back, explained the surgeon. Severe health problems start building up {{/usCountry}}

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Obesity can lead to a number of health issues.

Obesity is associated with several life-threatening conditions. Some of the most common issues include high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea and fatty liver disease, noted Dr Shah. The extra body weight also puts strain on the heart, increasing the chances of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

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“Those who have severe obesity might suffer from hormonal imbalance, fertility complications, as well as low self-esteem and social isolation. Additionally, obesity can lead to chronic inflammation that can raise the risk of certain cancers,” stated the doctor.

Surgical treatment becomes necessary

“If lifestyle modifications and medications are not effective, a doctor may suggest a bariatric surgery, such as robotic sleeve gastrectomy. This treatment helps shrink the stomach so that patients can feel full after eating less and lose excess weight,” shared Dr Shah.

“Experts emphasise that surgery is not a cure-all and is part of a lifelong management plan that includes diet and exercise plans and medical monitoring. Early treatment can stop complications, increase mobility, energy and overall quality of life,” he added.

Small habits make a big difference

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Adopting healthier habits and seeking timely medical guidance can help prevent complications related to obesity and improve quality of life. Such habits include:

Eating healthier meals: Favour home-prepared foods, protein-rich foods and vegetables, and minimise ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, advised Dr Shah.

Favour home-prepared foods, protein-rich foods and vegetables, and minimise ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, advised Dr Shah. Staying active daily: Simple activities like walking, taking stairs and stretching the body help improve metabolism and maintain mobility.

Simple activities like walking, taking stairs and stretching the body help improve metabolism and maintain mobility. Sleeping well and reducing stress: Poor sleep and chronic stress trigger unhealthy eating habits. Dr Shah suggested aiming for consistent sleep and relaxation practices.

Poor sleep and chronic stress trigger unhealthy eating habits. Dr Shah suggested aiming for consistent sleep and relaxation practices. Getting medical help early: According to the surgeon, one should consult their doctor as soon as their weight starts to affect their daily functioning, rather than waiting for complications to arise.

“Obesity is more than a cosmetic issue as it quietly interferes with everyday routines and paves the way for serious health problems,” pointed out Dr Shah. “Early recognition, consideration of healthier lifestyle habits and seeking medical advice, if necessary, make a difference.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.