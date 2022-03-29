Does motion sickness bother you? Here are five tips to feel better

Sea sickness or motion sickness is a problem faced by many. While travelling in a car, boat, tradin or ship, many people experience dizziness, headache, vomiting, fatigue and nausea. This happens due to the motion-sensing parts of the body sending information to the brain, which gets the brain confused. Hence, it is unable to process if the thing is stationary or motion. This makes the body react with sickness.

However, motion sickness or sea sickness, can be cured by taking in to consideration a few tips before commencing the trip. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared the insights on her Instagram profile with a video of herself addressing the issue. Here are the tips that she pointed out:

Avoid having a heavy meal – A heavy and a spicy meal slows down digestion. This further causes nausea and makes vomiting tendencies worse. It is advised to have a light meal before starting the trip by a car or going for sailing.

Consume chamomile tea – Chamomile tea helps in relaxing the gastric muscles and reducing the gastric acid content in the body. This helps in curing motion sickness.

Try herbs, peppermint – Herbs, peppermint and a higher dose of ginger helps in reducing and controlling nausea and the vomiting tendencies of the body.

Licorice root – Have licorice root or mulethi as a tablet of 75 miligram in a glass ofwater before setting to sail.

Peridoxin – In case of job or lifestyle, if you need to be in the sea or need to travel for a long period of time, it is advised to have 100 miligram of licorice root to cure motion sickness.

Pooja further added that the kitchen and the natural resources have the best remedy to motion sickness. “You have some inner grandma’s secrets that help you combat this please tell me the comments below. PS I'm told chewing gum also eases ride.”

