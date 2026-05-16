Does your healthy protein shake have as much sugar as a soda? Doctor explains how to read labels

Protein shakes are often considered a quick and healthy way to meet daily nutritional goals. From gym-goers to busy professionals, many rely on them for both convenience and energy. However, many people don’t even realise that some of these protein drinks may contain sugar levels comparable to those of certain sugary beverages like soda, warns a doctor.

Why is there so much sugar in protein shakes?

Protein shake(Unsplash)

Normally, protein shakes are marketed for both fitness and wellness, but not all of them are nutritionally balanced. "Many ready-to-drink options and flavoured protein powders also contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or syrups to enhance taste", Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma, Internal Medicine Doctor at Regency Hospital, tells Health Shots.

In some cases, a single serving can also contain around 15-25 grams of sugar, which is very close to what you would find in a standard soft drink. "This excessive amount of sugar, when consumed regularly, can contribute to weight gain, spikes in blood sugar, and an increased risk of lifestyle-related conditions. The concerns become even more relevant when people consume protein shakes daily, assuming they are making a healthy choice," says the doctor.

How can labels be misleading?

One of the biggest problems for all consumers is understanding nutrition labels. "Certain terms like no added sugar, low level of fat, or natural can also create a perception of health, even when the product contains hidden amounts of sugar", says Dr Sharma. Sugar may not always be listed clearly.

It can appear under different names such as glucose syrup, corn syrup solids, or fruit concentrates. As a result, consumers may underestimate how much sugar they are actually consuming. "Additionally, some products highlight a high protein content on the front label, diverting attention from the sugar content in very small print on the back", says the expert.

How to read protein powder labels?

{{^usCountry}} To make better choices, it is important to read labels carefully and avoid relying on front-of-pack claims. Always start by checking the total sugars and added sugars per serving. Ideally, added sugar should be very minimal or near zero.

Next, review the ingredient list. Ingredients are listed in a descriptive order by quantity, so if sugar appears among the first few ingredients, it indicates a high sugar content.

Also, pay attention to a certain serving size. Sometimes what looks like a low-sugar product may actually contain several servings per bottle, increasing total sugar intake. Is it healthy to have protein shakes instead of food? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make better choices, it is important to read labels carefully and avoid relying on front-of-pack claims. Always start by checking the total sugars and added sugars per serving. Ideally, added sugar should be very minimal or near zero.

Next, review the ingredient list. Ingredients are listed in a descriptive order by quantity, so if sugar appears among the first few ingredients, it indicates a high sugar content.

Also, pay attention to a certain serving size. Sometimes what looks like a low-sugar product may actually contain several servings per bottle, increasing total sugar intake. Is it healthy to have protein shakes instead of food? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Protein shakes can be a very useful supplement, but they should never replace whole foods. "Natural sources of protein, such as eggs, pulses, nuts, and lean meats, provide not only protein but also essential nutrients without unnecessary additives", says the doctor. If you are opting for a protein shake, always opt for low-sugar variants; this is a better approach for the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein shakes can be a very useful supplement, but they should never replace whole foods. "Natural sources of protein, such as eggs, pulses, nuts, and lean meats, provide not only protein but also essential nutrients without unnecessary additives", says the doctor. If you are opting for a protein shake, always opt for low-sugar variants; this is a better approach for the future. {{/usCountry}}

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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