Don't want to use haldi for bridal glow? Try these homemade ubtans with Greek yoghurt, chandan powder and more

For the brides of 2025, everything has to be quirky, stylish, and oh-so trendy! Be it designer lehengas or bridal makeup, the brides of 2025 are ready to experiment with almost anything and everything. Skincare is no different. If you plan to skip the traditional haldi or turmeric, here's a new palette of luxurious, skin-loving ubtans. From soft rose pinks to golden saffron hues, these modern bridal masks are inspired by age-old beauty rituals but upgraded for today’s skincare-savvy generation. Modern ubtans for the modern brides(Pexel)

HT Shop Now reached out to Nipun Kapur Sohal, a Dubai-based skincare educator, to talk about homemade ubtans worth trying in the wedding season, whether you're a bride-to-be or not!

“As a skincare expert, I’ve reimagined three timeless recipes — each one designed to target specific skin types while giving that photo-ready glow every bride or woman dreams of," says Sohal. However, please be mindful of any skin conditions or contraindications you may have, and do a patch test beforehand to be cautious of any side effects.

1. The Pink Rose Ubtan: For normal to dry skin

Brides can swap the traditional yellow haldi for this romantic pink rose ubtan, which looks stunning in photos and leaves the skin soft, luminous, and dewy.

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp Greek yogurt (base for hydration)

• 1 tbsp rose petal powder (brightens and soothes)

• 1 tsp milk + 1 tsp rose water (to emulsify)

• ½ tsp honey (for lasting moisture)

Why it works:

Rose is rich in natural antioxidants and vitamins that soothe irritation, even out skin tone, and restore radiance. The yogurt and honey help retain moisture, making this ubtan perfect for brides with normal to dry skin.

2. The sensitive-skin soother: For oily and acne-prone brides

Not all brides can handle haldi or strong exfoliants, and this calming ubtan is designed especially for sensitive, acne-prone skin. It delivers a gentle glow without triggering redness or breakouts.

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp Greek yogurt (cooling and calming)

• 1 tbsp pure rosewater (oil-balancing and refreshing)

• 1 tbsp sandalwood powder (anti-inflammatory)

• 1 tsp aloe vera gel (soothing and antibacterial)

Why it works:

Each ingredient has a purpose: sandalwood combats inflammation, aloe vera heals, and yogurt provides hydration without heaviness. This ubtan leaves the skin fresh, calm, and camera-ready without irritation.

3. The saffron radiance ritual: For dull, tired skin

Inspired by royal beauty rituals, this saffron and milk ubtan is an ode to timeless luxury. Legend has it that Cleopatra bathed in saffron-infused milk — and this modern version brings that same regal glow to your wedding day, says Sohal.

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp Greek yogurt + 1 tbsp raw milk (creamy hydrating base)

• A few saffron strands soaked in warm milk (for golden radiance)

• 1 tsp honey (for plump, dewy skin)

• 1 tsp orange peel powder + a pinch of turmeric (for glow and colour)

Why it works:

Saffron and orange peel brighten and even out the skin tone, while honey and milk ensure the ubtan stays creamy and nourishing — never dry or cracking. The result may be a smooth, peach-gold glow.

The New Bridal Ritual

These modern ubtans bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, giving every 2025 bride the freedom to personalize her pre-wedding glow ritual, without compromise.

Whether you choose the rosy romance of petals, the gentle calm of sandalwood, or the golden luxury of saffron, each blend brings something deeper, a moment to pause, nourish, and prepare for the most special chapter of your life.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Similar articles for you:

Dermatologist reveals 10 viral hacks that may not work for everyone: From derma rollers to sunscreen sprays

How to get pink lips naturally: Our step-by-step guide to get soft and luscious lips

Boney Kapoor's hair transplant expert explains dos and don'ts of post hair transplant care

How to get rid of dark circles: Skincare tips and remedies to reduce puffy eyes

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.