Dr Shankar Lal Jat debunks 5 common myths about viral hepatitis: Not every liver problem is due to alcohol

People often associate liver disease with excessive alcohol consumption, but the assumption leaves many cases of viral hepatitis unnoticed until it has caused much damage.

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed every year on July 28, gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Lal Jat shared that viral hepatitis, caused by infections like hepatitis B and hepatitis C, silently affects people of any age or lifestyle.

“Because symptoms remain mild or absent in the early stages, many people discover the condition only after complications develop,” he stated. “It is important to know about this condition, as it helps protect people from believing myths and helps them make informed lifestyle choices before it is too late.”

He went on to debunk five popular myths about viral hepatitis, and also shared everyday habits that protect the liver.

Why are there common myths around viral hepatitis?

Myth: All types of hepatitis are the same

Fact: Not all hepatitis viruses are alike. Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E differ in how they spread, the severity of illness they cause, and the treatment or prevention options available. Myth: Only people who drink alcohol get hepatitis

Fact: Hepatitis is not caused only by alcohol. Infections cause viral hepatitis and can affect anyone, regardless of their drinking habits. Myth: Hepatitis B and C spread through casual contact

Fact: You cannot catch hepatitis B or C through hugging, shaking hands, sharing food, or other everyday contact. These infections spread through infected blood and certain body fluids. Myth: No symptoms mean no hepatitis

Fact: Many people with hepatitis B or C have no symptoms for years. Even without symptoms, the virus can silently damage the liver and be passed on to others. Myth: Hepatitis cannot be prevented or treated

Fact: This is false. Vaccines can prevent hepatitis A and B; hepatitis C is curable with modern medicines, and hepatitis B can be effectively managed with timely medical care.

Daily habits that protect the liver

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Avoiding alcohol and smoking is a good way to maintain liver health.

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Shankar Lal Jat, small lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of viral hepatitis. Some of them are listed as follows. Consuming nutrient-rich food in fruits, vegetables and whole grains while limiting the intake of fast food as much as possible.

Hepatitis spreads through contaminated food, water or blood, so daily hygiene becomes important.

Protecting the liver by getting it vaccinated for Hepatitis A and B.

Regular physical activity, which reduces fat buildup and inflammation in the liver.

Avoiding alcohol and smoking, as it increases the damage to the liver in hepatitis patients. How early diagnosis makes a difference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Shankar Lal Jat, small lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of viral hepatitis. Some of them are listed as follows. Consuming nutrient-rich food in fruits, vegetables and whole grains while limiting the intake of fast food as much as possible.

Hepatitis spreads through contaminated food, water or blood, so daily hygiene becomes important.

Protecting the liver by getting it vaccinated for Hepatitis A and B.

Regular physical activity, which reduces fat buildup and inflammation in the liver.

Avoiding alcohol and smoking, as it increases the damage to the liver in hepatitis patients. How early diagnosis makes a difference {{/usCountry}}

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Modern medicine can help control or even cure certain forms of viral hepatitis when diagnosed early, pointed out Dr Shankar Lal Jat.

“Regular screening helps detect infection before serious liver damage happens,” he stated. “Alongside medical treatment, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding unnecessary medications and limiting alcohol consumption reduces additional stress on the liver and improves overall well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Shankar Lal Jat, MD, DM, is the head of the department of gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur. He has more than seven years of clinical experience with expertise in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy, banding, sclerotherapy, polypectomy, ERCP, metal stent placement for GI obstruction and bile duct obstruction, oesophageal and anorectal manometry, oesophageal pH metry.