Drinking too many energy drinks could hurt your kidneys: According to a nephrologist, here’s how much is too much

Energy drinks are a popular choice for countering fatigue, whether among students pulling all-nighters before exams or young professionals powering through demanding workdays. They have steadily become a go-to option for a quick boost in alertness. But how much is too much?

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Dr T S Harshavardhan, a senior consultant in nephrology at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai, shared his insights on the side effects of excessive energy drink consumption and how it may affect the kidneys, the early warning signs to watch out for and who may be particularly vulnerable.

“Relying on energy drinks too often can gradually affect an important organ: your kidneys,” he said, alerting to how excessive consumption may harm kidney health.

What do energy drinks contain?

Energy drinks have a loyal fanbase because they provide a quick and convenient energy boost. But do you know what goes into them?

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{{^usCountry}} “Energy drinks usually have a lot of caffeine, sugar, taurine, guarana (more caffeine), ginseng and B vitamins in them,” the nephrologist said, outlining their common ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Energy drinks usually have a lot of caffeine, sugar, taurine, guarana (more caffeine), ginseng and B vitamins in them,” the nephrologist said, outlining their common ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

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Although not all ingredients pose the same level of risk, some are generally safe when consumed in moderation, while excessive amounts of others may adversely affect your organs.

Dr Harshavardhan said, "Taurine is generally okay to have in moderate amounts. Having too much caffeine, sugar and other stimulants can be harmful for you. It can increase your blood pressure, cause dehydration and make your kidneys work on overdrive.

Your priority should be to drink water to ensure your kidney is functioning well.

Who is most vulnerable?

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Since excessive energy drink consumption may raise blood pressure, cause dehydration and make the kidneys work harder, it can negatively affect kidney function. But who is most at risk? The doctor cautioned that teenagers and young adults, particularly those aged 18 to 34, may be especially vulnerable, as they account for 30 to 50 per cent of energy drink consumers worldwide.

People with certain underlying health conditions may face an even greater risk and should be particularly cautious about consuming energy drinks.

The nephrologist identified who may be at risk: "People who have pre-existing kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, past kidney stones, heart problems or are on medications for chronic disorders need to be very careful when they consume energy drinks, as it can affect them more than others.”

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Who should avoid energy drinks altogether? According to the doctor, children and pregnant women should not consume them at all. Similarly, people who are already dehydrated, such as after strenuous exercise, should avoid drinking them immediately, as energy drinks may further aggravate the dehydration.

How to know if you are drinking too much of an energy drink?

The nephrologist listed several signs that may indicate you have consumed too many energy drinks. These may also point to dehydration, as excessive energy drunk consumption can contribute to fluid loss:

Constant headaches Fast heartbeats Feeling thirstier than usual Urinating less frequently Dark-coloured urine Muscle cramps Nausea or feeling sick Unusual or extreme tiredness

The doctor also identified acute kidney injury as one of the possible consequences of excessive energy drink consumption, whether several drinks are consumed in a single day or high amounts are consumed over several weeks. This may primarily result from dehydration and compromised blood flow to the kidney because of energy drinks' active ingredients.

Can energy drinks be consumed safely?

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The doctor noted that no clear data is establishing a safe daily amount of energy drinks. However, he emphasised that moderation is key, adding that healthy adults may have a standard energy drink occasionally.



Although the expert also emphasised that energy drinks should never replace water. According to him, drinking two to three litres of water daily is important for maintaining kidney health. If you are still wondering how much caffeine is too much, the doctor offered a guideline: "Total daily caffeine intake from all sources, including energy drinks, should be below 400 mg.”

Next, he addressed the root cause of drinking energy drinks: fatigue. His advice is that if you constantly feel tired, prioritise sleep, balanced meals and proper hydration. If the fatigue persists despite these measures, consult a doctor, as it may mean an undetected health condition that promptly requires attention.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.