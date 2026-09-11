Drooping smile to weak arms: Neurologist Dr Murali Chekuri shares warning signs of stroke in young adults

While stroke was once considered an ailment of the elderly, that is no longer the case. According to neurologist Dr Murali Chekuri, young adults can also have a stroke, sometimes without any obvious warning or a history of major health problems.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chekuri shared that the first signs may appear any day: a hand suddenly feels weak, speech becomes unclear, one side of the face droops or vision changes.

“These symptoms can be easy to blame on tiredness, stress or a migraine, especially in younger people. Nevertheless, when such changes appear suddenly, the priority should be to recognise them and act quickly,” he stated. “Knowing what to look for can help prevent a dangerous delay in treatment.”

Warning signs of stroke that need attention

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{{^usCountry}} Stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bleeds. Brain cells can begin getting damaged within minutes, which is why recognising the symptoms early matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bleeds. Brain cells can begin getting damaged within minutes, which is why recognising the symptoms early matters. {{/usCountry}}

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As per Dr Chekuri, one should watch out for the following sudden changes:

Face: One side of the face may droop or feel numb. Ask the person to smile and check if the smile looks uneven.

One side of the face may droop or feel numb. Ask the person to smile and check if the smile looks uneven. Arms: Sudden weakness or numbness, especially on one side of the body, is a warning sign. Ask the person to raise both arms. If one arm drifts down, do not ignore it.

Sudden weakness or numbness, especially on one side of the body, is a warning sign. Ask the person to raise both arms. If one arm drifts down, do not ignore it. Speech: Speech may suddenly become unclear, confused or difficult to understand. The person may also struggle to find simple words.

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“If any of these symptoms appear suddenly, seek emergency medical help immediately. Do not wait to see if they settle,” warned Dr Chekuri.

Sudden weakness in one arn can be an early sign of stroke.

Warning signs that can be easy to miss

In the words of the neurologist, “A sudden, severe headache with no obvious cause, loss of balance, difficulty walking, sudden vision problems or unexplained dizziness can also signal a stroke. In some younger patients, these symptoms may be mistaken for migraine, exhaustion or dehydration.”

Why can strokes happen at a younger age?

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The reason why young adults are experiencing strokes is because of the rise in lifestyle diseases among them. Dr Chekuri pointed out that high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, high cholesterol and certain heart conditions can increase the risk of stroke.

“Some younger people may also have less common causes, including blood-clotting disorders or abnormalities in the blood vessels supplying the brain,” he added.

What to do when experiencing symptoms of a stroke?

If stroke is suspected, Dr Chekuri advised calling emergency medical services rather than waiting for an appointment or driving the person ourselves.

“Note the time when the symptoms were first noticed. This information can help doctors decide which treatments may be appropriate,” he stated.

The neurologist further pointed out that a stroke does not always announce itself with dramatic symptoms. Sometimes, it begins with a small but sudden change that seems easy to ignore.

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“The key is not to wait for the symptoms to become severe or assume that being young makes stroke unlikely,” he noted. “In stroke, those first few minutes can make a significant difference to the outcome.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Murali Chekuri, MBBS, MD, DM, is a consultant in the department of neurosciences at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, with over 14 years of clinical experience.