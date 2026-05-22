Dry strands to dull hair: Coconut milk is the nourishing ingredient you need to add to your haircare routine

Coconut milk is far more than just a creamy base for your favourite Thai curry. Yes, you heard it right. Extracted from the rich, white flesh of mature coconuts, this plant-based marvel has been a staple in our culture for centuries. Whether you want to boost nutritional intake, rescue your dry hair, or achieve a natural glow, ‘coconut milk’ is the multitasking powerhouse your routine has been missing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, chief R and D officer, Marico Limited, shared the benefits of coconut milk for hair.

Benefits of coconut milk in nourishing hair.(Unsplash)

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Why is coconut milk popular in haircare?

Dr Shilpa Vora said, “Unlike many chemical ingredients, coconut milk adds gentle and natural nourishment to the hair without making it feel harsh or dry. Rich in essential nutrients, healthy oils, and proteins, it helps in moisturising overall texture and appearance.” Regular use of coconut milk in a haircare routine helps to reduce dryness, control frizz, and make hair feel softer and smoother.

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Regular use of coconut milk in a haircare routine helps to reduce dryness, control frizz, and make hair feel softer and smoother. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Modern beauty products are now incorporating coconut milk because consumers today are looking for natural ingredients in their haircare routine. According to Dr Shilpa, its ability to support healthier-looking hair has made it a popular ingredient in haircare products. By combining traditional coconut based nourishment with modern haircare solutions, coconut milk has become an important part of contemporary beauty and wellness trends. Benefits of coconut milk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modern beauty products are now incorporating coconut milk because consumers today are looking for natural ingredients in their haircare routine. According to Dr Shilpa, its ability to support healthier-looking hair has made it a popular ingredient in haircare products. By combining traditional coconut based nourishment with modern haircare solutions, coconut milk has become an important part of contemporary beauty and wellness trends. Benefits of coconut milk {{/usCountry}}

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If your hair is feeling a little brittle and dry, over-processed, coconut milk is the ultimate rescue remedy. Because it is packed with essential vitamins (like C and E) and rich oils and proteins, it acts as a deep conditioner that penetrates the hair shaft rather than just sitting on top of it.

Coconut milk is a natural ingredient that contains a specific profile of plant-based proteins that help fill these gaps. (Pexel)

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Intense hydration and moisture: Dr Shilpa Vora highlighted that the high oil in coconut milk helps to seal in moisture in the hair cuticles. It acts as a natural conditioner for dry, damaged, or frizzy hair. Regular application leads to shinier, smoother, and more manageable hair.

Strengthening with plant-based protein: Dr Shilpa said, “Our hair is made of a protein called ‘Keratin’. Over time, heat styling and environmental stress can cause ‘gaps’ in the hair shaft, leading to breakage.” Coconut milk is a natural ingredient that contains a specific profile of plant-based proteins that help fill these gaps. Along with protein support, it helps with softness and repairing damage in one step.

The ultimate scalp rest: Beauty starts at the roots. Instead of feeling greasy like some oils, coconut milk is soothing and absorbs easily. A healthy scalp environment is a foundation for faster, luminous hair growth.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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