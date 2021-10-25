Eat pomegranate every day to prevent diabetes, arthritis, heart disease

Pomegranate or anar, the fruit that lures with its shiny red tiny seeds that taste sweet and a little tart, is a storehouse of nutrition. Rich in phytochemicals, antioxidants and Vitamin C, pomegranate has been known for its medicinal properties since more than a thousand years. India is said to be one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world. It is also grown in parts of the United States, Afghanistan, Russia, China, and Japan.

The red hue of the fruit that enhances it visual appeal is due to the presence of polyphenols that also act as powerful antioxidants. Pomegranate's anti-inflammatory properties can also benefit arthritis patients, according to studies, while its juice can help improve blood flow and prevents arteries from becoming stiff and thick. From controlling blood sugar level, blood pressure, boosting immunity, digestion, to enriching memory, pomegranate indeed in a wonder fruit that could prove to be a great addition to your daily diet.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared some amazing benefits of pomegranate on her Instagram page.

Take a look:

* Relieves excessive thirst and burning sensation.

* It is a good natural aphrodisiac and improves sperm count and semen quality (Shukrala).

* It undergoes digestion easily (laghu).

* It also has astringent taste which helps to relieve diarrhoea, IBS & ulcerative colitis.

* It improves intelligence, immunity and body strength (Medha balakara).

* It is good for heart and reduces hypertension and cholesterol (Hridya).

* It also has three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. Hence it is one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.

* It removes free radicals, protects cells from damage, and reduces inflammation.

* In addition to antioxidants, pomegranates are a good source of fibre, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium. One pomegranate supplies one-quarter of a day's worth of folate and one-third of your daily vitamin C.

* It helps reduce insulin resistance and lower blood sugar.

According to Ayurveda, sweet pomegranate is very effective in balancing tridosha – Vata, Pitta and Kapha while sour pomegranate balances Vata and Kapha and increases Pitta.

If these benefits are not enough, here are more. Pomegranate gives you flawless skin, shiny hair and healthy gut.

Could you ask for anything better?

