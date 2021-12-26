Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eat sprouts every day for these incredible benefits

Consuming soaked legumes on a regular basis can protect heart, control your blood sugar levels and prevent obesity.
One can reap innumerable health benefits by eating legumes soaked for up to 72 hours as the antioxidant levels in them increase by 50 per cent.(Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 06:16 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Sprouted grains can pack a perfect nutritional punch, in some cases more than your regular cooked legumes, as the process of germination reduces carbs and increases the amount of protein and fibre by 10-20 per cent says a nutritionist.

One can reap innumerable health benefits by eating legumes soaked for up to 72 hours as the antioxidant levels in them increase by 50 per cent.

Studies have shown how consuming soaked grains can prove to be excellent for your cardiovascular health as eating them can lower cholesterol levels in people with diabetes or obesity. A study shows that eating sprouts can increase good cholesterol in the body as well as help cut triglycerides and LDL cholesterol.

ALSO READ: Why we must soak legumes before eating. An Ayurveda expert explains

"The process of germination utilises carbohydrates. Since carbs are used up, the density of everything else goes up. Recent research shows both protein and fibre percentage goes up 10 to 20%," wrote nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post.

The process of soaking grains and nuts tends to reduce tannin and phytic acid which results in better availability of nutrients.

"Legumes contain anti-nutrients like tannins and phytic acid, which hinder absorption of micronutrients from food. Sprouting reduces this by up to 90%," says Rastogi.

Increase in antioxidant levels

If you want to boost your immunity and keep several diseases at bay, soak your legumes and eat the super-healthy breakfast of sprouts. The process of soaking increases the antioxidants levels too that increases your immunity.

"Antioxidants boost immunity. After 24 hours of sprouting, the increase in antioxidant activity is about 50%, with a maximum of 80% after 72 hours," says Rastogi.

When you will soak legumes, its volume will go up by 50% or more as the water content in them increases. While this may reduce their nutrition density, having sprouts in larger quantities than dal will ensure enough protein and fibre.

"As there is hardly any fat in sprouts, it's mostly water with loads of micros," says the nutritionist.

