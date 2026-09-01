Endocrinologist Dr Vaishali Deshmukh says you are not truly hungry explains that food noise is making you think about it

Imagine this: you have just finished two dosas for breakfast, yet your mind is already asking what is for lunch or whether there is something sweet in the kitchen. You are not necessarily physically hungry, but the thought keeps returning. Researchers increasingly describe persistent, unwanted or distressing thoughts about food as “food noise”. Unlike ordinary hunger, food noise can feel like a mental loop about what to eat, when to eat, how much to eat, or whether to eat at all.

What does food noise actually look like?

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It may look like planning your next snack while still eating a meal, repeatedly opening a food-delivery app when you're not hungry, struggling to concentrate because a craving keeps returning, or spending large parts of the day negotiating with yourself about food. “The 2025 Food Noise Questionnaire, published in Obesity, was developed specifically to measure persistent food-related thoughts that can interfere with daily life and make healthy behaviors harder to follow,” Endocrinologist Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Deshmukh Clinic, Pune, tells Health Shots. Food noise is still an emerging scientific construct, however, and should not be treated as a diagnosis or assumed to occur in everyone with obesity.

Why does the “noise” get louder?

There is no single proven cause of food noise, and researchers are still working out how biology, learned responses, and the food environment interact. Appetite itself is controlled by communication between the gut and brain through signals that include GLP-1 and other appetite-regulating hormones.

“Food cues and cravings matter too; a meta-analysis in Obesity Reviews found that stronger reactivity to food cues, such as ads or photos of food, and craving predicted greater eating and weight-related outcomes,” says the doctor.

Stress can alter eating behavior and, in some people, increase the pull of highly palatable, energy-dense foods. Sleep loss may add another layer; a meta-analysis of randomized trials found that sleep restriction increased subjective hunger and daily energy intake.

What happens if every food thought becomes an eating cue?

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Having a craving does not automatically mean someone will gain weight, but repeatedly responding to food cues can increase eating over time. “Persistent food preoccupation can also create cognitive burden and make it harder to sustain healthy eating behaviors,” says the expert. This is why the answer cannot simply be “show more willpower”: the goal is to reduce the conditions that keep physical hunger, cravings and food-focused thinking in constant competition for attention.

Can nutrition help turn the volume down?

Nutrition cannot be the ultimate solution for food noise. Still, it can help address an important driver of how hungry or satisfied the body feels between meals. A useful starting point is to build meals around satiety rather than restriction. “Several studies suggest that high-protein diets can help people feel fuller, especially those living with overweight or obesity,” shares the expert. However, the research isn't entirely consistent. Foods rich in fiber can also help you feel satisfied. Still, different types of fiber affect us differently, so simply adding more fiber isn't a guaranteed fix.

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{{^usCountry}} To make meals more satisfying, try combining carbohydrates with protein and fiber. For instance, have dosa with sambar and a protein side, or enjoy roti with dal, vegetables, and yogurt. This creates more balanced meals. “Another helpful tip is to pay attention to why you might want to eat,” says the doctor. Are you really hungry, or is it stress, habit, boredom, or something else? Mindfulness practices can sometimes help lessen cravings, though the evidence isn’t very strong yet. Where do modern GLP-1 medicines fit in? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make meals more satisfying, try combining carbohydrates with protein and fiber. For instance, have dosa with sambar and a protein side, or enjoy roti with dal, vegetables, and yogurt. This creates more balanced meals. “Another helpful tip is to pay attention to why you might want to eat,” says the doctor. Are you really hungry, or is it stress, habit, boredom, or something else? Mindfulness practices can sometimes help lessen cravings, though the evidence isn’t very strong yet. Where do modern GLP-1 medicines fit in? {{/usCountry}}

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Certain GLP-1 medicines used in obesity care act on appetite-regulating pathways and have been shown in clinical studies to reduce hunger, food cravings, and food preoccupation. “They are prescribed for appropriately selected patients under medical supervision and work alongside, not in place of, good nutrition and lifestyle support,” says the doctor. This National Nutrition Week, perhaps the most useful question is not only “What am I eating?” but also “What is making me want to eat right now?

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)