Esha Gupta nails the Eka Pada Sirsasana in new post, this pic is proof
Esha Gupta nails the Eka Pada Sirsasana in new post, this pic is proof

Recently, pictures of Esha Gupta doing the Eka Pada Sirsasana surfaced on Instagram. The yoga pose is also known as the Foot-behind-the-head pose. Have you seen her picture yet?
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Esha Gupta nails the Eka Pada Sirsasana in new post, this pic is proof(Instagram/@egupta)

As we stay inside our homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic to stop the further spread of the virus, there are a few things that we can indulge in to ensure our wellbeing, like yoga. Working out daily may not be possible for us all, but including a few minutes of stretching or yoga goes a long way. Several celebrities, including Esha Gupta, make sure to include yoga asanas in their daily routine to stay fit.

Esha Gupta shared a picture of herself doing the Eka Pada Sirsasana on Instagram. It is also known as the Foot-behind-the-head pose or the One leg supported head balance pose. Wearing a black sports bra and a pair of training tights with her hair tied in a messy top bun, Esha did the intense stretching asana. She shared the image with just an Om symbol.

Esha first sat on the yoga mat in an upright position with one leg extended straight in front of her to do the pose. Then, she placed her other leg behind her head and rested it on her shoulders and brought both her hands forward. She joined both her hands in a namaste pose and looked straight ahead.

This pose is best for advanced level yoga practitioners, as it demands a combination of strength and flexibility from the person attempting it. People who want to try this pose should first consult with their doctors. The Eka Pada Sirsasana is an excellent hip opener. It also lowers down the fatigue and stress levels in the body. Apart from these benefits, the asana also strengthens and stretches your calves, spinal cord, hamstrings, and hip flexors. If you are looking for a pose to increase the flexibility in your body, the Eka Pada Sirsasana is a great way to do that.

This is not the first time that Esha Gupta has shared pictures of herself working out with followers on the photo-sharing app. Take a look at some of her recent fitness posts:

So, are you exercising today?

esha gupta covid-19 crisis yoga yoga asanas fitness motivation
