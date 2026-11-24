A recent FSSAI action against packaged drinking water has raised questions and shaken the confidence of people who have relied on Bisleri’s mineral water for years. Laboratory testing found that the sample did not meet prescribed limits for bromate and later declared it unsafe. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Nethra N, consultant in internal medicine at Manipal Hospitals Electronic City, Bangalore, to understand the key differences and which is better for everyday consumption.

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Difference between mineral and normal water

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According to Dr Nethra, mineral water and regular drinking water differ primarily in their mineral composition, source and treatment process. Mineral water naturally contains dissolved minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium and bicarbonates, depending on the geological source from which it is obtained.

Mineral water and regular drinking water differ primarily in their mineral composition, source and treatment process.

Regular drinking water, which may come from municipal supplies, borewells or other sources, is typically treated through filtration, disinfection, reverse osmosis or other purification processes to make it safe for consumption. Depending on the treatment method, some minerals may be retained while others are removed.

Which one is better from a health perspective?

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{{^usCountry}} “From a health perspective, both can contribute equally to hydration, provided they meet drinking water safety standards,” said Dr Nethra. The human body does not necessarily require mineral water to maintain electrolyte balance, as most essential minerals are obtained through a balanced diet. However, mineral water containing calcium and magnesium can make a modest contribution to daily mineral intake. Magnesium, for instance, plays a role in muscle function, nerve transmission and energy metabolism, while calcium is essential for bone health and muscle contraction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From a health perspective, both can contribute equally to hydration, provided they meet drinking water safety standards,” said Dr Nethra. The human body does not necessarily require mineral water to maintain electrolyte balance, as most essential minerals are obtained through a balanced diet. However, mineral water containing calcium and magnesium can make a modest contribution to daily mineral intake. Magnesium, for instance, plays a role in muscle function, nerve transmission and energy metabolism, while calcium is essential for bone health and muscle contraction. {{/usCountry}}

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The important distinction is that mineral content does not automatically make water healthier. Certain mineral waters may contain relatively high sodium levels, which may not be ideal for individuals with hypertension, kidney disease or those advised to follow a sodium-restricted diet. Similarly, water with very high mineral concentrations may not be suitable for everyone, depending on their underlying health conditions.

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Dr Nethra highlighted that one should also not confuse mineral water with packaged drinking water. Packaged drinking water may undergo extensive purification and mineralisation, whereas natural mineral water originates from protected underground sources with a characteristic mineral composition.

From a health perspective, both can contribute equally to hydration, provided they meet drinking water safety standards

“Ultimately, the most important factor is water quality and safety rather than whether it is labelled mineral water or regular water. Water should be free from harmful microorganisms, chemical contaminants and heavy metals,” said Dr Nethra. For most healthy individuals, safe drinking water, adequate hydration and a balanced diet matter far more than the type of water they consume. Choosing water from a reliable source and maintaining adequate fluid intake are the key to good health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.