Vitamin D is a fat-soluble micronutrient that helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus to strengthen the bones and the immune system. The best source of the nutrient is sunlight exposure, which triggers its formation in the skin.

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However, modern indoor lifestyles often leave one lacking in this regard, leading to a deficiency. Taking to Instagram on September 19, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, listed five signs that can suggest that one is running low in vitamin D. They are presented as follows.

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1. Aching bones or unexplained bone pain

{{^usCountry}} As the nutrient plays an important role in maintaining bone health, severe deficiency can show up as unexplained bone pain, shared Dr Sood. In his words, “Severe vitamin D deficiency can impair bone mineralisation, causing osteomalacia. This may produce deep aching or tenderness, particularly in the lower back, pelvis, hips, and legs.” 2. Muscle weakness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the nutrient plays an important role in maintaining bone health, severe deficiency can show up as unexplained bone pain, shared Dr Sood. In his words, “Severe vitamin D deficiency can impair bone mineralisation, causing osteomalacia. This may produce deep aching or tenderness, particularly in the lower back, pelvis, hips, and legs.” 2. Muscle weakness {{/usCountry}}

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Significant vitamin D deficiency can cause proximal muscle weakness, particularly around the hips and thighs. “Everyday clues may include difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from a low chair,” noted the physician. “Correcting true deficiency can help, but extra vitamin D does not automatically increase strength.”

3. Persistent fatigue

Dr Sood noted that low vitamin D has been associated with fatigue, potentially through muscle weakness, pain, or changes in cellular energy function. “One randomised trial found improved fatigue after treating deficient adults, although fatigue has many other possible causes,” he pointed out.

4. Changes in mood

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As Dr Sood explained, “Lower vitamin D levels are associated with depressive symptoms, but that does not prove deficiency causes depression. Trials suggest vitamin D may have a supportive role in some people with depressive symptoms, but it is not a replacement for appropriate mental health treatment.”

5. Stress fractures or fractures from minor injuries

Prolonged severe deficiency can weaken bone through osteomalacia, reducing its ability to withstand normal mechanical forces. However, fractures can also reflect osteoporosis, training load, medications, or other bone disorders, cautioned Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.