Eye surgeon explains how diabetes and hypertension can speed up cataract formation

Cataract is a common condition where people slowly and painlessly start to lose their vision. It is often associated with old age, but that is not always the case.

Cataract leads to gradual loss of vision in the eye. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonal Desai, cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Kalyan, Mumbai, shared that while the most common cause is ageing, chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension can speed up cataract formation and affect vision much earlier than anticipated.

“A cataract occurs when the eye’s natural lens steadily begins to lose its clarity and becomes cloudy, blocking light from passing through,” she stated. “he slow progression of the symptoms makes it difficult for many to determine how their vision has continued to deteriorate.”

The common symptoms of cataract, according to Desai, include:

Blurred vision

Glare while driving at night

Seeing faded colours

Difficulty reading

Frequent changes in spectacle power

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Frequent change in spectacle power is a sign of cataract.

How diabetes affects cataract formation

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Desai, diabetic patients have a higher likelihood of developing cataracts at an earlier age. This is because chronically elevated blood sugar levels cause progressive changes to the lens of the eye, which ultimately leads to clouding over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Desai, diabetic patients have a higher likelihood of developing cataracts at an earlier age. This is because chronically elevated blood sugar levels cause progressive changes to the lens of the eye, which ultimately leads to clouding over time. {{/usCountry}}

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“Also, frequent fluctuations in blood sugar levels create short-term changes in vision, causing them to change glasses again and again,” she noted.

How hypertension affects cataract formation

Hypertension is known as the “silent killer” because of the effect it has on an individual’s health. However, it is also a condition that can affect the health of the eyes and lead to loss of vision.

As Dr Desai stated, “Long-term high blood pressure can damage the blood vessels throughout the body, including those that supply your eyes. Studies have shown that age-related cataracts are linked to hypertension, particularly in the presence of other systemic diseases.”

The effect of ageing, diabetes and hypertension

As life expectancy increases, more people are suffering from diabetes and hypertension in their later years. When these conditions occur simultaneously, they may act together to increase the chance of faster and earlier cataract progression, pointed out Dr Desai.

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“Patients can also develop other vision-threatening conditions at the same time, such as diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma, therefore making regular eye check-ups imperative,” she shared.

How to protect the eyes from cataract

The good news, according to the eye surgeon, is that cataracts are treatable. Modern cataract surgery has allowed many individuals to get their eyesight restored. And while ageing is a natural phenomenon, keeping blood pressure and sugar under good control can help protect eye health.

“Having regular and comprehensive eye check-ups, especially after the age of 40, can help detect cataracts and other eye diseases at the earliest, before they impact your daily life,” added Dr Desai.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.