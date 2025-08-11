Facing bowel issues during periods? Gynaecologist shares 7 tips to manage discomfort

Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation can affect the digestive process, leading to stomach discomfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Yashica Gudesar, director and unit head, obstetrician and gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka said, “Changes in prostaglandins and progesterone can disrupt the digestive system, often leading to constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, or gas. While common, these symptoms can be managed with the right lifestyle and dietary strategies.” Also read | Combat period bloating and digestive complications with these food items Hormonal fluctuations during periods can lead to constipation, diarrhea, bloating, or gas.(Shutterstock)

1. Focus on fibre but don’t overdo it

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. However, during periods, too much insoluble fibre (like raw salads or bran-heavy foods) may increase bloating or gas. Aim for a balance with cooked veggies and soluble fibre sources like oats or apples.

2. Stay consistently hydrated

Drinking enough water softens stool and aids smoother digestion. Warm water or lemon-infused water can be especially soothing during periods. Dehydration is a key contributor to constipation, so keep a bottle handy and sip throughout the day.

3. Include natural probiotics

Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, or buttermilk can help improve gut health and ease both constipation and loose motions. These foods support a balanced gut microbiome, which often shifts during hormonal changes.

A healthy lifestyle and dietary strategies can help in managing bowel discomfort during periods.

4. Watch out for trigger foods

Caffeinated drinks, spicy meals, fried foods, and carbonated beverages can worsen digestive issues for some people. During periods, it's best to stick to easily digestible, home-cooked meals and observe how your body responds to specific foods.

5. Move gently but regularly

Light physical activity, such as walking, yoga, or stretching can stimulate bowel movement and reduce bloating. Even a 20-minute walk can make a noticeable difference in easing digestive sluggishness.

6. Use heat therapy for relief

A warm compress or heating pad on the abdomen can relax intestinal muscles, reduce cramping, and ease discomfort from bloating or gas. Heat also improves blood flow, supporting overall comfort.

7. Know when to consult a doctor

If bowel issues are severe, frequent, or accompanied by alarming symptoms like blood in stool or intense abdominal pain, seek medical advice. Keeping a food and symptom diary can help track patterns and guide treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.