Fact check: Can alcohol massage after delivery really help? Doctor reveals

It is believed that rubbing alcohol on the skin after delivery can help with postpartum soreness, muscle pain and improve circulation. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “Alcohol is believed to have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help alleviate postpartum pain and discomfort. Alcohol is thought to have antiseptic properties, which may aid in wound healing and prevent infection.” Also read | Doctors reveal the ultimate fertility-boosting diet for women over 30 Alcohol massage may not be healthy after delivery.(Unsplash)

How is alcohol massage done?

“Isopropyl alcohol or rubbing alcohol, is used for sanitizing purposes, and to clean wounds or skin before medical procedures. Also, it is believed that alcohol may improve blood flow or relieve muscle tension,” explained Dr. Astha Dayal.

Use lavender or coconut oil for postpartum massage.(Unsplash)

Fact check:

"There's no scientific evidence to support this- in fact, it's the act of massage, which can relax muscles and increase blood flow to tissues. Also, after delivery, the skin, especially around the episiotomy or cesarean scar area, is sensitive, and applying alcohol can actually be harmful,” the gynecologist added. Also read | Tips for pregnant women to manage common pregnancy symptoms, stay comfortable in your third trimester

Alcohol can irritate the skin, especially if the skin is already compromised due to childbirth, such as with vaginal tears or episiotomy

Alcohol can lead to dryness, irritation, and potentially delay the natural healing process.

Although alcohol has antiseptic properties, its use on broken skin or wounds can actually increase the risk of infection.

While alcohol does get absorbed through the skin, the amount is minimal and likely not significant enough to provide any healing benefits, but the irritation could outweigh any perceived benefits.

Alcohol passes into breast milk, potentially affecting milk production and infant development.

“There are known benefits of postpartum gentle, non-alcoholic massage, particularly for relieving back pain or muscle tension, improving mood, and promoting bonding with the baby. Postpartum massages using oils such as lavender or coconut oil instead of alcohol have shown to be beneficial in reducing stress and improving physical comfort,” Dr Astha Dayal said. Also read | Study reveals why pregnant mothers should not stress; has long-lasting mental consequences for the baby

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.