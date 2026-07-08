Feeling a sharp pain in the chest every time you take a breath? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains the reasons behind it

A sharp pain in the chest is a sensation that many among us are familiar with. It can be attributed to a number of reasons, but most commonly considered to be the sign of a heart attack or a cardiac arrest.

Sometimes, chest pain has nothing to do with the heart, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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However, another common cause for the condition is not related to the heart at all. In fact, the sharp pain recurs every time one tries to take deep breaths to settle themselves.

Taking to Instagram on July 7, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained what may cause the situation.

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Costochondritis as a cause of chest pain

{{^usCountry}} “Why does a sharp chest pain sometimes get worse every time you take a deep breath? One common reason has nothing to do with the heart,” noted Dr Sood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why does a sharp chest pain sometimes get worse every time you take a deep breath? One common reason has nothing to do with the heart,” noted Dr Sood. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the physician, a common cause for the condition is costochondritis, which is when the ribs attached to the breast bone get irritated and result in pain and discomfort.

In his words, “One of the most common causes is costochondritis, which is irritation where the ribs attach to the breast bone. Every time you take a breath, your ribs expand. If those joints are irritated, that movement can trigger a sharp pain.”

Some people may notice the pain getting worse when performing certain activities, cautioned Dr Sood. These include coughing, sneezing, twisting, lifting, or certain upper-body movements.

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“One clue that points towards costochondritis is that pressing on the painful area often reproduces the same pain,” he stated.

When to seek medical help

According to Dr Sood, what makes chest pain tricky is that not all chest pain is the same.

“New, severe or unexplained chest pain, especially when it comes with shortness of breath, fainting, sweating, or a racing heartbeat, should be evaluated promptly,” he highlighted.

The good news is that costochondritis is usually a benign condition and often improves with time and supportive care once more serious causes have been ruled out, shared the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.