Tired of coughing? Try home remedies for cough like honey, ginger and tulsi leaves, suggests expert

Seasonal changes cause coughs in young adults, especially during the winter, and are especially common in people who are allergic to pollen, dust, and mites, as well as those with weakened immunity. While cough syrups may provide relief in some cases, home remedies can be just as effective. Honey, ginger, and turmeric are natural ingredients with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can soothe an irritated throat while also supporting the immune system. Home remedy for cough (Freepik)

Dr Vivek Jain, a Senior Director and Unit Head of the Paediatrics department at Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Especially during weather changes, younger adults commonly experience dry (irritating, no phlegm), wet (mucus-producing), or chronic coughs that last longer than eight weeks. Simple home remedies and healthy lifestyle habits can help ease symptoms and prevent flare-ups.”

Before treating, know the type of cough for faster relief. Here's a breakdown of common types of cough:

Based on mucus production:

As per the paediatrician, there are two main types of coughs based on mucus production, that younger adults face

Dry cough: This can be very irritating to the throat and may cause pain to it. It does not produce mucus and is one of the common symptoms for allergies, infections, and early asthma.

Wet cough: This kind of cough has mucus production and may signal infections like flu, bronchitis, and pneumonia. Based on duration

Coughs can last for different time spans from individual to individual; as per the paediatrician, the types of cough according to duration are:

Acute cough: This is the kind of cough that lasts for less than three weeks. Its common causes are cold and flu.

Subacute cough: This is the kind of cough that lasts for 3 to 8 weeks.

Chronic cough: This kind of cough lasts over 8 weeks. As per sound:

Whooping cough: An uncontrollable, severe cough caused by bacterial infection. It can be especially exhausting for younger adults.

Wheezing cough: This kind of cough makes a whistling sound while you breathe. It's a common type of cough among people with asthma or COPD. Effective home remedies for cough Honey As per the paediatrician, it is one of the most popular ingredients used for curing coughs faced by younger adults due to weather change. These help to reduce irritation in the throat.

How to use:

Take one teaspoon of raw honey before bedtime.

Mix honey in warm water. Who should avoid it?

People with allergies to pollen or severe seasonal allergies, says the Centre for Food Safety.

Ginger It has anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. As per the paediatrician, it can help relax throat muscles and reduce coughing.

How to use?

Boil fresh ginger slices in water and drink as tea.

Add ginger to honey and consume daily. Who should avoid it?

People with bleeding disorders, those on blood thinners (like Warfarin), diabetics on medication, pregnant women, individuals with gallbladder issues or ulcers, and those with allergies should avoid ginger.

Steam inhalation As per the paediatrician, take steam from hot water with tulsi leaves for 10 minutes to loosen stubborn mucus.

Saltwater gargle for throat irritation Gargle saltwater (½ tsp in a glass) three times a day to cut inflammation. It soothes sore throats, reduces inflammation, and loosens mucus by drawing out fluid from tissues (osmosis).

Lifestyle tips for younger adults Drinking eight to ten glasses of warm liquids daily can help thin mucus and speed up healing for younger adults experiencing a persistent cough. Avoid cold drinks, smoke, and pollutants; use humidifiers indoors; and keep your head elevated at night. The paediatrician recommends avoiding irritants such as spicy foods, washing your hands frequently, and practicing pranayama.

When to see a doctor? See a doctor if your cough persists for more than three weeks, produces blood, has a fever of more than 100.4°F, wheezes, or has trouble breathing. When there are safety warnings for children under five, avoid over-the-counter syrups and head straight to the emergency room if they choke or have blue lips.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)