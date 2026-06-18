Feeling exhausted despite rest? Experts explain how burnout affects your brain and body

Burnout can feel like relentless exhaustion that seems to stretch on for days, regardless of the restorative measures you take. Unlike ordinary tiredness, which may ease after a good night's sleep or a relaxing weekend, this one is harder to recover from and feels heavy and more persistent.



ALSO READ: Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle Know how to leave the viscious cycle of burnout. (Picture credit: Freepik) But the thing with burnout is that it often exists quietly in the background as you go about your day and work. You may be barely scraping by, but still managing to meet deadlines, attend meetings and show up. But for how long? When left unattended for too long, burnout can begin to affect the brain, body and emotional resilience in severe ways. Let's hear from experts on what burnout does to your health and what practical measures can be taken to alleviate it. What happens if you ignore burnout?

Brain fog is common when one is experiencing burnout. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Even if you are pushing through, despite being irritable and generally lacking motivation, ignoring burnout for too long can affect how you think, feel, sleep, work and respond to stress. Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, director and senior consultant- Neurosurgery at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, warned that burnout can actually change how the brain and body function. He believed that enduring fatigue is not a solution, and assuming one can simply push through it is a ‘gross underestimation’ of what is actually unfolding in the body during chronic burnout. Mental effects “Chronic stress slows down one's thinking ability, causing persistent executive and cognitive deficits, slower decision-making, and problems finding words,” the neurologist said, describing how burnout can lead to brain fog.



This means even the tasks that once felt easy or intellectually stimulating may begin to feel overwhelming. More alarmingly, these cognitive difficulties may not go away once the emotional source of burnout is addressed. Dr Bhagat expressed concern about how they persist, indicating how chronic burnout can adversely affect neurological function. Emotionally, too, burnout can weaken emotional control. Dr Bhagat shared that a person many become more irritable, anxious and socially isolated. “When it is not addressed clinically, they become reliably worse to the point of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, and/or substance dependency for the purpose of managing the dysregulations,” he reminded us about the long-term ramifications. Physiological stress On the physiological side, too, the body can experience serious effects. The neurologist described,“Persistent stress results in the disruption of the body's neuroendocrine systems, affecting the body's hormonal system that regulates sleep, energy metabolism, and appetite. This chronic activation of the stress response causes systemic inflammation in the cells, which is already known to be an important contributing factor to type 2 diabetes and hypertension.” It is important to seek help early, as the longer the cycle of burnout continues, the harder recovery can become. Recognising the problem early, setting firm boundaries, prioritising sleep and exercising regularly and seeking professional help when needed are critical.

Burnout begins in workplaces. (Picture credit: Freepik)