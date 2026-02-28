Fitness coach 'proves you don't need a gym to build a killer body'; shares 5 simple exercises you can do whenever

With winter wearing off and the days getting longer, you are eternally on the fence about whether to ditch that extra layer or carry it with you. That's when you know summer is around the corner. And with summer approaching, everyone starts craving their dream body. Standing exercises deliver results that help you on the journey of dream summer bod. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Winter may have been a bit of asetback, with us huddled in heavy blankets and loading up on extra calories to beat the chill, but it is time to get back on track. As the weather warms up and the layers come off, it is the perfect moment to shake off the sluggishness, reset your routine and start moving again.

But the path to achieving that desired summer body does not mean investing in a big-time gym subscription and beelining to the gym every day. While that is one way, it is not the only way. Because of time constraints or other reasons, many people cannot always make it to the gym, but that does not mean you won't exercise and go casual with your toned-body dreams.

Fitness coach Melissa Wood took to Instagram to share a set of home workouts in her January 19 post, where she demonstrated a series of standing exercises, demonstrating with her toned figure, 'proof you don't need a gym to build a killer body.'