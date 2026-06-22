Fitness coach ranks the 6 best cardio exercises for fat loss from best to worst: Running is 5th and on 1st is…

Often, people believe that intense cardio can help them lose weight because more sweat means more fat loss. But that is far from the truth. According to Kylie Holmes, a fitness coach, not all cardio exercises are the same, and they won't yield the exact results you are looking for, especially when trying to lose weight.

Not all cardio is equal, and some may be working against your goals if not done right. (Unsplash)

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Ranking the best cardio for fat loss: Best to worst

In an Instagram post shared on June 21, Kylie highlighted popular cardio workouts for fat loss and ranked them by the results they deliver. Sharing the post, the fitness influencer wrote, “Not all cardio is equal, and some may be working against your goals.” The list includes popular workouts such as walking, incline walking, running, cycling, and more. Here's how she rates them:

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Walking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Walking {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Walking has gained popularity for its many benefits in maintaining fitness and supporting weight loss. Therefore, at number one, the fitness coach ranked walking or fasted walking. According to her, walking, or fasted walking, has the lowest cortisol impact, can be done daily, and is a sustainable workout. 2. Incline walking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walking has gained popularity for its many benefits in maintaining fitness and supporting weight loss. Therefore, at number one, the fitness coach ranked walking or fasted walking. According to her, walking, or fasted walking, has the lowest cortisol impact, can be done daily, and is a sustainable workout. 2. Incline walking {{/usCountry}}

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On number two, she ranked incline walking, which is a zone 2 cardio, as it helps build an aerobic base without the stress response that aerobic exercises usually have.

According to Peloton, zone 2 cardio is one of five heart rate zones, with 5 being the highest and 1 the lowest. Zone 2 is at 60 to 70 percent of your max heart rate, so it's a low-intensity, basic endurance pace without intervals

3. Jump rope

A steady pace jumping rope workout ranks third on the fitness coach's list. According to her, this exercise has a surprisingly low impact when done at moderate intensity, which is great for calorie burn.

4. Cycling

The fitness coach ranked cycling fourth on her list. According to her, the activity is a low-impact, steady-state, and joint-friendly workout. Moreover, when done at a low-impact pace, one gets a solid active recovery option.

5. Running

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If done at a moderate pace two to three times a week, running ranks fifth on the fitness coach's list. According to her, running is effective but starts to elevate cortisol if overdone or underfueled.

6. Sprints

Lastly, the fitness coach ranked sprints sixth on the list, only when done once or twice a week, max. She explained that the workout has a high output and is great for improving body composition when recovery is proper. However, she ranked it low because it can be easily overdone.

In the end, the fitness coach cautioned that HIIT classes, a popular cardio choice for fat loss, should be done at max twice a week because they only work when programmed right and backfire when they become your daily default.

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“Daily high-intensity everything looks productive, often stalls fat loss in women by spiking cortisol chronically. Having a coach to help you figure out the plan that works best for your body saves time and frustration,” she cautioned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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