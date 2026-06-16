Flaky, dull, or tight skin? Here's how to know whether you're dealing with dryness or dehydration

Many people do not have bad skin. They have misread the signs — and dehydration is one of the easiest skin concerns to confuse. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reema Arora, facial aesthetics expert and founder of the face clinic, New Delhi, breaks down the difference between dry and dehydrated skin.

Here's how to know whether you're dealing with dryness or dehydration.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine

Difference between dry and dehydrated skin

“Dry skin and dehydrated skin can feel similar, but they are not the same. Dry skin usually lacks oil. Dehydrated skin lacks water,” said Dr Reema. This means even oily or acne-prone skin can be dehydrated. The skin may look shiny on the surface, yet still feel tight, dull, rough, or uncomfortable underneath. “Oily skin can still be thirsty skin. Oil and water are not the same thing,” added Dr Reema Arora.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dry skin usually lacks oil. Dehydrated skin lacks water. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Signs that differentiate between dry and dehydrated skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Signs that differentiate between dry and dehydrated skin {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Dehydrated skin may feel tight after cleansing, look dull by afternoon, show fine crepey lines, feel rough despite moisturiser, or make makeup sit unevenly. Dry skin, on the other hand, often feels consistently flaky, rough, or under-nourished because it lacks enough natural oils. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dehydrated skin may feel tight after cleansing, look dull by afternoon, show fine crepey lines, feel rough despite moisturiser, or make makeup sit unevenly. Dry skin, on the other hand, often feels consistently flaky, rough, or under-nourished because it lacks enough natural oils. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Reema, in an age of layered routines and trending activities, the problem is often not too little skincare — it is skincare without diagnosis. Many people exfoliate more when the skin looks dull, use stronger actives when the barrier is already stressed, skip moisturiser because the skin looks oily, or apply heavy creams that make congested skin feel worse. “When skin feels tight but looks shiny, it is often not asking for stronger actives. It may be asking for barrier and hydration support,” explains Dr Reema.

How to fix this?

Dr Reema recommends starting with gentler cleansing, barrier support, humectants, and sunscreen before stronger actives or in-clinic treatments. Professional skin-quality treatments may help when dehydration is persistent, or when tired-looking texture and fine lines are linked to poor hydration. Treatments such as skin boosters or other doctor-led skin-quality treatments are designed to improve hydration and texture, not change facial shape.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Treatments such as skin boosters or other doctor-led skin-quality treatments are designed to improve hydration and texture, not change facial shape. (Pexel)

However, they should not be seen as shortcuts to glow. Not every dull or tight face needs an injectable treatment. Pigmentation, sun damage, inflammation, acne, ageing, hormonal changes, or an impaired barrier may also be involved. A proper assessment helps decide whether the skin needs hydration, oil support, barrier repair, pigment control, collagen support, or medical skincare.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Professional skin-quality treatments should follow a proper skin assessment — not a one-size-fits-all skin fix,” suggests Dr Reema. Dry skin needs oil support; dehydrated skin needs water support. Getting that distinction right can save people from months of ineffective skincare.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON