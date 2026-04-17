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Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares benefits of including karela in regular diet: Rich in micronutrients, fibre…

Karela is not everyone's favourite vegetable when it comes to taste. However, it more than makes up for it when it comes to health benefits, explains Dr Vatsya.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:54 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Karela or bitter gourd is a common vegetable found in desi households which are as loved by adults as it is hated by children. While the bitter taste may not appeal to many people, it is in fact a nutritional powerhouse that offers multiple health benefits, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Bitter gourds are loaded with necessary micronutrients. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 16, Dr Vatsya claimed that karela can very well be considered the “king of vegetables.” He went on to explain why it should be incorporated into the regular diet, and how best to do it.

Health benefits of karela

“Karela also shows strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce chronic inflammation and oxidative stress,” shared Dr Vatsya. “It is rich in vitamin C, fibre and micronutrients, which help with gut motility, liver function and digestion. Regular intake shows improvement in lipid profile and cholesterol level.”

How to incorporate karela in regular diet

While karela provides various health benefits, it does not do any good to overeat the vegetable or continuously chug it down in juice form. To make the most of the bitter guard, moderation is key.

“It is important to note that overdosing on karela juice or blind use is not beneficial for health,” stated Dr Vatsya. “The best approach is that it should be a part of the regular balanced diet; lightly cooked or karela juice in controlled portions is the way to go.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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