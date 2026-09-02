From better sleep to improved focus: Neurologist explains what a digital detox does to your brain

Your world is surrounded by devices of different sizes. With so many gadgets competing for your attention, screens have become nearly impossible to escape. To counter this, an entire market of digital detox retreats has emerged, with resorts and tour packages encouraging travellers to go screen-free.ALSO READ: Can being physically active lower the risk of stroke and premature death? Neurologist explains

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We asked Dr Mahendra JV, HOD and consultant in the Department of Neurology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, to explain the clinical reasons behind the booming digital detox business and what stepping away from screens may do to the brain and body.

Why are digital detox retreats becoming so popular?

Digital detox retreats are becoming popular as more travellers seek holidays that allow them to escape constant notifications, work messages, and social media updates.

Dr Mahendra noted, “The digital detox retreat market is projected to reach 1.65 billion dollars in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2 percent through 2030, with 67 percent of global travellers now actively seeking tech-reduced or screen-free experiences. This surge is not merely a wellness trend; it reflects a growing clinical reality that constant connectivity exacts a measurable physiological toll, and emerging research now substantiates what many practitioners have long observed anecdotally: disconnection produces significant, biologically quantifiable changes in the body and brain.”

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{{^usCountry}} The rise of screen-free travel may be driven by more than just a desire to escape digital noise. Constant connectivity can affect the nervous system, so disconnecting occasionally through a digital detox retreat may allow the mind and body to rest and recover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rise of screen-free travel may be driven by more than just a desire to escape digital noise. Constant connectivity can affect the nervous system, so disconnecting occasionally through a digital detox retreat may allow the mind and body to rest and recover. {{/usCountry}}

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What happens to your body and brain during a digital detox?

Ensure you stay away from screens long enough to experience meaningful changes.

Next, it is important to understand what happens inside your body, particularly the physiological and neurological responses that occur when you step away from screens:

1. Regularised stress response

Constant notifications and multitasking keep the nervous system on high alert, causing the body to release cortisol continuously.

Stepping back from this constant stimulation allows cortisol levels to settle, along with a drop in inflammation and stress hormones like adrenaline.

This shows up as a calmer, steadier heartbeat, healthier blood pressure numbers, and a body that's finally stepped out of that constant ‘on edge’ mode.

2. Better dopamine regulation

Phones and apps are designed to hold attention by delivering small and unpredictable dopamine hits whenever you check them.

Over time, constant stimulation may affect the brain's reward system, making the urge to check ‘just one more notification’ increasingly difficult to resist.

Taking a break from this stimulation may allow dopamine receptors to recover, supporting better focus and impulse control.

3. Sleep and circadian rhythm

Blue light from screens can interfere with melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body that it is time to sleep.

Using screens before bed may disrupt the internal body clock, leaving one feeling alert and wired even when physically exhausted.

Cut that out, and most people notice the difference quickly. They fall asleep faster, sleep a little longer, wake up less during the night, and even their eyes feel less tired and dry by the end of the day.

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3. Cognitive recovery

Reducing screen time gives the brain more room to rest and recover from repeated stimulation.

Every notification pulls attention away from whatever we're doing, and the brain must work to refocus each time.

Cutting down on these interruptions may help sustain attention for longer periods.

Stepping away from social media may also reduce the mental noise created by constant scrolling and comparison.

This break may help ease some of the anxiety and low mood related to excessive social media use.

The doctor noted that you may experience quick relief simply by staying away from screens for a day or two. But longer-lasting changes require consistently building healthier digital habits. He explained, "The real changes, particularly when it comes to resetting dopamine levels, take longer to show up. Realistically, that means at least one to two weeks. And the first few days aren't always easy; a bit of restlessness or irritability is common before things start to feel better.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.