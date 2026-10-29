From weight loss goals to daily energy needs, here's why personalised nutrition matters more than viral diets

If you scroll through social media feeds, you will certainly see the newest diet trend that claims to improve your well-being or help you lose weight fast. From fasting to high protein intake and low carb diets, there is always something to experiment with. However, the issue lies in the fact that most of the people start following such diets without taking into account their suitability for their own body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhinav Walia, MBBS, MD, functional medicine practitioner, medicine physician, founder and ceo of Acumen Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai explained the need for personalised nutrition.

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1. Your body has different needs

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According to Dr Walia, two individuals of the same age and same weight, for example, will have different caloric requirements even if both individuals eat the same kind of food and consume the same amount of food.

In addition, the sleeping pattern, stress levels, exercise routine, and even past illnesses play a part in determining the body’s requirement of nutrients from the diet. This is because simply following another person’s diet blindly does not yield the same results because everyone has a different body, and thus a different need for nutrition.

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Weight alone will not reveal all that there is to know about a person’s health.

2. Your health markers matter more than trends

{{^usCountry}} “Weight alone will not reveal all that there is to know about a person’s health. The amount of glucose in the blood, their cholesterol numbers, and nutrient deficiencies can reveal important information about their nutritional needs,” highlighted Dr Walia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Weight alone will not reveal all that there is to know about a person’s health. The amount of glucose in the blood, their cholesterol numbers, and nutrient deficiencies can reveal important information about their nutritional needs,” highlighted Dr Walia. {{/usCountry}}

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For instance, a person suffering from insulin resistance will need to monitor their carbohydrate intake. On the other hand, a person who is deficient in B12 or iron will have unique needs regarding nutrition.

3. Indian diets offer plenty of flexibility

“Healthy eating does not imply the exclusion of roti, rice, or any other food you were used to eating throughout your life. It is often all about finding the right balance between different food components,” said Dr Walia. Dal, roti, sabzi, and curd constitute a perfectly healthy start. Depending on what someone needs, one could add some additional protein or include more vegetables or rice/roti. There is no need for superfoods or complex menus to eat healthily. Sometimes minor changes in familiar dishes work just fine.

4. Gut health deserves individual attention

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Some of the symptoms that people complain of include bloating, acidity, and constipation. In some cases, they may benefit from increasing their intake of fiber, while in other cases, they have to find out what foods they are allergic to. Dr Walia highlighted that consuming a lot of fruits, vegetables, pulses, and whole grains can improve the condition of the stomach. However, eliminating many food types without knowing the cause of one’s complaints is counterproductive.

Taking a look at your eating patterns and needs on a regular basis allows you to make sure your nutrition plan works for you.

5. Your nutritional needs change over time

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Just because something worked for you in your 20s does not mean it will work for you in your 40s or 50s. Different levels of activity, different body composition, and other factors can have an effect on your nutritional requirements. Taking a look at your eating patterns and needs on a regular basis allows you to make sure your nutrition plan works for you.

6. Consistency matters more than quick results

There are many types of diets that claim to give impressive results, but sustaining those results may not always be easy. Strict guidelines may not always be adhered to when there is a need to balance work, family, and social life.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.