Gabriella Demetriades' animal flow workout will inspire your midweek fitness routine

Gabriella Demetriades is our fitness motivation, besides being an absolute fashionista. Gabriella's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her workout routine and every one of them manage to smitten us. Gabriella is a fitness enthusiast and she swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. In fact, her son Arik is also starting young in fitness. A few days back, a snippet of Arik making his way on a treadmill was shared by Gabriella on her Instagram stories.

Gabriella keeps sharing snippets from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to take up workouts seriously. On Wednesday, Gabriella kickstarted the middle of her week with a session of intense workouts. Some of the sneak peeks were shared by her on her Instagram stories. From running kilometers on the treadmill to doing free hand exercises and stretches, Gabriella can be seen working out in animal flow.

In one of the videos, Gabriella shared a short glimpse of herself sweating out after running five kilometers on the treadmill and then lying down on her yoga mat. She can be seen posing for the camera in a gym setup. In another video, Gabriella can be seen stretching her body in a pyramid position with her palms and feet on her yoga mat. In the later part of the video, Gabriella can be seen stretching her body to the cobras position and then coming back to the pyramid position. Dressed in a grey sports bra and a grey pair of gym trousers, Gabriella can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine, in her gym. Take a look at the snippets of her fitness routine here:

Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram story. (Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)

Stretches, as performed by Gabriella in the video, help in enhancing the flexibility of the body, thereby improving the posture. They also help in increasing the blood flow to the muscles and improving the performance of the body.

