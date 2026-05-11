Gastroenterologist reveals the early screening tests that help detect liver disease before complications begin

The liver is one of the most vital yet often overlooked organs in the body, responsible for metabolism, processing of toxins, protein synthesis, and blood clotting. Despite its critical role, liver disease often remains undetected until it reaches an advanced stage. A growing concern today is the rising prevalence of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, especially in urban India.

Early liver screening tests for detection of diseases.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Protein powders, fat burners, herbal supplements: Mumbai doctor warns your lifestyle can quietly kill your liver

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pavan Dhoble, Consultant, Gastroenterology, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, shared the liver screening tests one should take.

Causes of liver diseases

Dr Pavan Dhoble said, “A large number of cases are now linked to metabolic factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and diets high in refined carbohydrates and sugars. What’s also worrying is that younger individuals, and even those who appear lean, are being affected.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that in many cases, fatty liver is picked up incidentally during routine health check-ups. An ultrasound or a blood test done for some other reason may quietly show fat accumulation in the liver, even when there are no clear symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that in many cases, fatty liver is picked up incidentally during routine health check-ups. An ultrasound or a blood test done for some other reason may quietly show fat accumulation in the liver, even when there are no clear symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A large number of cases are now linked to metabolic factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and diets high in refined carbohydrates and sugars. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Why is early screening important? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is early screening important? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the biggest challenges is that liver disease progresses silently. The liver has a strong ability to repair itself, so symptoms often show up only after significant damage has already happened.

Early signs, if they appear, can be quite mild, such as fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, or a vague abdominal discomfort. Jaundice usually shows up much later. This is why early screening becomes important.

Dr Pavan also highlighted that people with risk factors like obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of liver disease, or regular alcohol intake should consider periodic evaluation. Screening can also be useful from the age of 30–40, especially for those with sedentary lifestyles or other metabolic risks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Simple tests like liver function tests (LFTs) and an abdominal ultrasound can help detect issues early and guide next steps. (Unsplash)

Liver screening tests

Dr Pavan recommends simple tests like liver function tests (LFTs) and an abdominal ultrasound can help detect issues early and guide next steps. He also advises that preventive care still remains the most effective approach. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, being mindful of alcohol intake, and following a balanced diet can go a long way.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Early detection not only helps slow or stop progression, but in early-stage fatty liver, it can even be reversed. Timely screening along with consistent lifestyle changes is key to protecting long-term liver health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON