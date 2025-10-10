Gastroenterologist says ‘breathing wrong’ might be the reason for your bloating, shares 3 surprising causes

Feeling bloated all the time can be frustrating - especially when you can’t pinpoint the cause. While most people blame it on diet, hormones, or eating too fast, bloating can sometimes be linked to less obvious everyday habits. While diet and hormonal issues can cause bloating, Dr Patel highlights three other, less obvious reasons that might be fueling the problem.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals 3 unexpected triggers behind most IBS cases: ‘80% of my patients have IBS due to…’

Dr Kumkum Patel, a gastroenterologist specialising in IBS and perimenopause, and the founder of IBS Harmony Method - a 12 week course to end IBS, has revealed three surprising reasons you might be feeling bloated constantly. In an Instagram video posted by Health on October 9, the gastroenterologist explains that bloating can sometimes be triggered by everyday habits - like the way you breathe, poop, or snack - simple factors most people overlook but which can have a big impact on gut health.

Breathing wrong

Believe it or not, Dr Patel states “breathing wrong” can be one of the reasons you feel bloated constantly. She explains, “Shallow breathing actually just opens up the chest and traps intra-abdominal pressure.” Her solution to this problem is something known as diaphragmatic breathing and she describes how it is done - “This is done when you actually take a deep breath in and allow the belly to rise during inspiration and the belly to fall during exhalation.”

Pelvic floor dysfunction

The second surprising cause of bloating she points out is improper bowel habits - essentially, pooping the wrong way. According to the gastroenterologist, bloating becomes chronic when you are unable to evacuate stool or gas from your gut. She recommends, “One way to get around that is using a toilet stool like a squatty potty. This helps to elevate the legs and make it easier for poop to come out.”

Also Read | Nutritionist shares simple tweaks that can make dal more digestible: Adding this ingredient can even balance blood sugar

Snacking all day

If you keep snacking or “grazing” constantly throughout the day, your gut does not get a break to reset and work on its self-cleaning mechanism. According to Dr Patel, “Fasting allows for something called migratory motility complexes to sweep through your intestines and move things along like gas. So, eating and grazing all day doesn't allow for that to happen, causing chronic bloating.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.