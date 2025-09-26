Gastroenterologist reveals 3 unexpected triggers behind most IBS cases: ‘80% of my patients have IBS due to…’

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is one of the most common yet often misunderstood digestive disorders, affecting millions worldwide with symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or constipation. While many assume it’s caused solely by food intolerances, IBS is far more complex, with roots in gut health, stress, and even past infections. Are you experiencing IBS without realising what’s behind it? Gastroeneterologist Dr Patel has outlined three underlying reasons that might be fueling your IBS.(Pexel)

Dr Kumkum Patel, a gastroenterologist specialising in IBS and perimenopause, and the founder of IBS Harmony Method - a 12 week course to end IBS - has shared three surprising reasons for developing Irritable Bowel Syndrome. In a joint Instagram video posted by Health on September 25, the gastroenterologist highlights the primary triggers of IBS, noting that nearly 80% of her patients experience the condition due to these factors.

Untreated food poisoning

According to Dr Patel, when food poisoning goes untreated it can lead to Irritable Bowel Syndrome. She explains, “Getting post-infectious IBS is very real because even one episode of food poisoning can lead to long-term changes in the gut microbiome as well as the nerves that surround the intestines.”

Chronic stress

Unmanaged anxiety and prolonged stress are also significant mental health triggers that can contribute to the development and worsening of IBS. The gastroenterologist elaborates, “This leads to a dysfunction in the gut brain axis and leads to irritable bowel syndrome. Many chronically stressed people just experience bloating, abdominal pain, and GI symptoms as soon as they wake up just due to that visceral sensitivity or nerve sensitivity of the gut.”

Chronic antibiotic use

Excessive antibiotic use, especially during childhood and early adulthood, destroys the gut microbiome and contributes to developing IBS, according to Dr Patel. She highlights, “This can lead to long-term damage to the underlying gut microbiome, which can lead to dysbiosis and cause irritable bowel syndrome.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult a mental health professional if you are struggling with mental health issues.