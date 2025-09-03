Doctors warn abruptly stopping antibiotic course midway can be dangerous for you 'even if you feel fine': Know risks

Completing the prescribed antibiotic course is crucial for several reasons. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, health experts share that the importance of completing the full course of antibiotics cannot be overstated. They explained how completing the full course of antibiotics and practising responsible use protects your health and contributes to the global effort to combat antibiotic resistance. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 25 foods you should eat to heal after taking antibiotics: Kimchi, garlic, apples and more Always follow your doctor's advice and guidance on when to stop taking antibiotics. Consult your doctor about managing side effects, rather than discontinuing the medication. (Freepik)

Moreover, they highlighted that decisions on antibiotic treatment, including drug, dose, and duration, should be made by a qualified doctor. It is important that you consult your doctor about managing side effects, rather than discontinuing the medication. Don't take leftover antibiotics or share them with others, as this can lead to inadequate treatment and resistance.

'Half treatment today can mean no treatment tomorrow'

Dr Akanksha Gosavi, an internal medicine specialist at Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital, emphasised the importance of completing the prescribed antibiotic course to ensure the infection is fully cleared, prevent relapse, and protect from resistant strains.

She said, “Completing the prescribed antibiotic course ensures the infection is fully cleared, prevents relapse, and protects society from resistant strains. Equally important, patients must avoid self-medication or using leftover antibiotics at home. Each infection requires a precise drug, dose, and duration — decisions that only a qualified doctor can make.”

Dr Gosavi added, “Every time a patient takes antibiotics responsibly, they contribute to safeguarding the effectiveness of these life-saving drugs. By simply finishing your prescribed course — even if you feel fine — you are protecting yourself today and ensuring that antibiotics remain powerful tools for tomorrow’s generations. Responsible use is not just medical advice — it is a public duty. Half treatment today can mean no treatment tomorrow.”

‘Never stop antibiotics midway’

Dr Anjalika Atrey, a psychiatrist, sexologist, and de-addiction specialist from Mumbai, shared that antibiotics can disrupt the gut microbiome, and incomplete treatment can create an imbalance, affecting digestion and mental health. According to her, the gut-brain axis plays a significant role in mood, stress, and cognition, and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is essential for overall well-being.

Dr Atrey said, “Antibiotics have been one of medicine’s greatest achievements (if not the greatest), saving millions of lives and dramatically improving human survival and quality of life. During our MBBS training, one dictum was drilled into our heads repeatedly – 'Never stop antibiotics midway'.”

She explained, “The concern is primarily antibiotic resistance, which happens when bacteria adapt and become stronger, leaving us with much fewer treatment options. The risks of incomplete antibiotic use also go beyond resistance. Stopping treatment early may leave behind bacteria that weren’t fully eliminated. These ‘survivors’ can trigger a relapse of infection, often more severe than the first, and usually harder to treat. Such repeated infections can lead to complications, hospitalisations, and a tougher recovery.”

Dr Atrey said, “As a psychiatrist, I see yet another aspect of abruptly stopping them. Antibiotics, while lifesaving, also disrupt the gut’s delicate microbiome, which contains a lot of good bacteria. An incomplete or haphazard course can create more imbalance by wiping out beneficial bacteria unevenly, allowing harmful microbes to flourish. This disturbance doesn’t just affect digestion, as it has also been linked to mental health concerns. Research on the gut-brain axis shows that our intestinal bacteria influence mood, stress, and even cognition. Studies suggest that people with depression often lack certain good bacteria, and experiments have shown that gut changes alone can trigger low mood behaviours.”

According to her, ensuring the infection is fully cleared reduces the risk of recurrence. “That is why completing the antibiotic course is about more than fighting the current infection in the moment. Rather, it’s about preventing relapse, protecting long-term health, and preserving the gut ecosystem that contributes to our mental well-being. Supporting recovery with probiotics, fermented foods, and a balanced diet can also help restore this balance. In short, completing the full course and caring for the gut ensures we protect both our body and mind,” she concluded.

The easiest way to protect the effectiveness of antibiotics

According to Jeevan Kasara, director and CEO of Steris Healthcare, completing the prescribed course of antibiotics remains one of the easiest yet essential ways to safeguard your health. “In many cases, patients begin feeling better after taking a few doses, which tempts them to discontinue the medication. Nevertheless, feeling better does not mean the bacteria responsible for the infection have been fully eradicated. Some bacteria may persist, and if treatment is stopped early, these will increase, resulting in a more severe recurrent infection,” he said.

Not completing prescription antibiotics also contributes to a much more serious issue — antibiotic resistance, he said. “Every prescribed dose is one more step to completely remove the infection and prevent the formation of resistance. The easiest way to protect the effectiveness of antibiotics is to always follow the guidance and rules of the prescription provided by the healthcare professional. Midway is not a good place to finish taking antibiotics. The impact is much larger than the responsibility taken,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.