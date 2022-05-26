'Get going': Katrina Kaif's trainer demonstrates upper body workout routine

Upper body workouts are extremely beneficial for the health. It helps in improving the posture and strengthening the muscle of the upper body. It also helps in boosting the metabolism and can be super rewarding. Incorporating upper body workouts in the daily fitness routine helps in giving a boost to other workouts as well. It is recommended by trainers and experts to work out on the upper body strengthening on a regular basis. Yasmin Karachiwala, trainer of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, believes the same. The trainer keeps sharing fitness inspo on a daily basis on her Instagram profile for her fans to follow. Be it a fitness routine from her daily diaries or a healthy snack recipe, Yasmin's social media profile is loaded with fitness-related tips and tricks.

Yasmin, a day back, shared a video compilation demonstrating a power-packed fitness routine aimed at upper body strengthening and workout. "All you need is 10 mins to do this Upper Body workout whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced! I’ve got something for each one of you so try this workout and let me know how you feel after. So, make no excuses. Let’s get going," read an excerpt of Yasmin's post. Take a look at the exercise routine performed by the trainer here:

Inchworm + Jump

Crab to Rotate

Crouch to Plank

Reverse Angels

Uppercut to Punch

The workout routine, as performed by Yasmin in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Inchworm helps in stretching the full body and improving the posture, flexibility and the cardio fitness. It also helps in improving the circulation and the arm strength. Reverse angels, on the other hand, helps in improving the core strength and boosting the range of motion of the body. Uppercut, when performed regularly, helps in strengthening the abdominal muscles and the legs.

