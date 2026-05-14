Girls entering puberty earlier than before? Gynecologist explains why periods may begin before age 10

The first period usually begins around the age of 12. But when young girls start menstruating before the age of 10, many parents wonder whether it is healthy or not. And it is a common concern whether early puberty may indicate underlying hormonal, metabolic issues that require medical attention.ALSO READ: Taking painkillers for period cramps? Pain management specialist suggests you try these 5 natural remedies instead

Know what health implications early periods may have. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepthi Ashwin, consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explained why young girls are experiencing early puberty.

Girls are getting early puberty

You may think early puberty among young girls is random or isolated, but the gynecologist revealed that it is actually becoming increasingly common and widely observed. In fact, she believed that doctors are noticing a gradual decline in the typical age at which children begin puberty, driven by many lifestyle-related factors.

What factors are driving early puberty?

Describing which factors are responsible, Dr Ashwin described, “The rising rates of childhood obesity in combination with genetic factors and hormonal imbalances and environmental endocrine-disrupting chemicals and stress and certain neurological disorders now explain the earlier onset of menstruation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond lifestyle issues, certain medical conditions may also cause early puberty. The doctor named conditions like thyroid disorders, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), adrenal gland disorders, ovarian cysts, and rare brain-related disorders, which can trigger early hormonal changes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond lifestyle issues, certain medical conditions may also cause early puberty. The doctor named conditions like thyroid disorders, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), adrenal gland disorders, ovarian cysts, and rare brain-related disorders, which can trigger early hormonal changes. {{/usCountry}}

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Childhood obesity due to junk food consumption is fueling early puberty. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} What is the evaluation process? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the evaluation process? {{/usCountry}}

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Since early puberty can be a cause for concern as it depicts an underlying health problem, the gynecologist recommended proper evaluation to identify any underlying health condition.

She elaborated, “The evaluation process includes growth assessment which uses hormone tests and bone age scans and specific imaging methods for certain cases. Treatment depends on the underlying cause. Most cases require only lifestyle changes and weight control while some children need hormone treatment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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