Glow up skincare for Valentine's Day 2025: Essential products and treatments for radiant skin

Valentine's Day 2025 is around the corner, and it's time to glow for your grand date. Even if not for Valentine's Day, a glowing skincare routine is handy all year round, from being a complete showstopper at a wedding to making an eyebrow-raising impression at a high school reunion. Glowing skincare isn’t tied to a particular occasion, it’s a year-long investment in looking and feeling your best. The soft, supple glow is coveted before a major event.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, Delhi, shared a comprehensive skincare routine. He provided valuable insights into the importance of each product and ritual.

Glycolic Acid

Glycolic acid exfoliates the skin.(Shutterstock)

You need exfoliation for your skin to feel smooth and look bright, and glycolic acid is your go-to ingredient, it gently removes dead skin cells and gives you that natural glow. 2-3 times a week, use it but don’t overdo it. Your skin has to develop a tolerance for all this.

Niacinamide

If redness, oily patches, or uneven skin tone is causing you stress, then niacinamide is here to help. This miracle ingredient tightens pores, calms redness, and balances oil. In the morning, use a serum and you’ll feel how much calmer and healthier your skin is.

Medifacials

Medifacials target skin concerns like dullness and large pores.(Shutterstock)

Medifacials are a game-changer when it comes to achieving a radiant glow. Unlike regular salon facials, medifacials deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate the skin. Treatments like HydraFacial provide hydration and improve overall skin health, while Carbon Laser Facials are perfect for reducing excess oil, acne, and large pores. For dull skin, Oxygen Facials boost collagen production and improve elasticity, giving your skin a refreshed look. These treatments are ideal for glowing skin and should be scheduled about a week before Valentine’s Day.

Professional Peels

Professional peel treatments transform the skin's texture.(Shutterstock)

Professional peels also known as chemical peels are a powerful non-invasive treatment for transforming skin texture and tone. It uses mild acids to gently exfoliate the skin, addressing pigmentation, acne scars, and uneven texture. This treatment helps brighten your complexion, leaving your skin smoother and more even. Under the direction of a certified medical professional, this lunchtime treatment is carried out.

Sunscreen every single day

Don’t skip sunscreen ever. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher protects your skin from sun damage and helps keep wrinkles and dark spots at bay. It’s the easiest way to keep your skin looking fresh and youthful.

Anytime you wish for an enviable glow, consider this special glowing skincare routine, either for your upcoming Valentine's date or to become the most confident baraati.

But skincare is highly personal, so it’s important to consult a dermatologist in person to get a routine tailored to your skin’s specific needs. This guide covers the generic fundamentals of glowing skin, helping you understand the basics.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.