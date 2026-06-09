Gynaecologist decodes the biggest causes of male infertility in India and how technology is transforming fertility care

Male infertility in India continues to remain under-recognised, largely due to social stigma and low awareness. It is still commonly perceived as a “woman’s issue,” which leads to delayed testing and evaluation of men. Many men hesitate to seek medical help due to embarrassment or fear of being judged, and even when couples approach clinics, the woman is often evaluated first. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richika Sahay, co-founder and medical director, India IVF Fertility, decoded common causes and the latest technological advances improving treatment outcomes .

Causes of male infertility in India.(Unsplash)

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Causes of male infertility in India

Dr Richika highlighted that the causes are a combination of lifestyle, medical, and environmental factors. Lifestyle-related issues play a significant role, including smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, stress, and poor overall health habits. Apart from these, urban stress, long working hours, and changing lifestyles are increasingly impacting male fertility, often without early symptoms.

Lifestyle-related issues play a significant role, including smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, stress, and poor overall health habits. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Medical factors include hormonal imbalances, infections, and other underlying conditions that may affect sperm production or quality. However, awareness around these conditions remains limited, leading to delayed diagnosis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical factors include hormonal imbalances, infections, and other underlying conditions that may affect sperm production or quality. However, awareness around these conditions remains limited, leading to delayed diagnosis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She further mentioned that environmental factors are also emerging as a concern. “Urbanisation, along with exposure to pollution and changing living conditions, is contributing to a gradual decline in male reproductive health,” said Dr Richika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further mentioned that environmental factors are also emerging as a concern. “Urbanisation, along with exposure to pollution and changing living conditions, is contributing to a gradual decline in male reproductive health,” said Dr Richika. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Richika, a key challenge is a lack of awareness. Many men are not aware that everyday lifestyle choices can directly impact fertility. As a result, medical help is often sought late, when the condition has progressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Richika, a key challenge is a lack of awareness. Many men are not aware that everyday lifestyle choices can directly impact fertility. As a result, medical help is often sought late, when the condition has progressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is, however, a gradual shift. Awareness campaigns and increasing conversations around fertility are beginning to change perceptions, especially in urban areas. At the same time, stigma continues to persist in many communities. How has technology improved success rates? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is, however, a gradual shift. Awareness campaigns and increasing conversations around fertility are beginning to change perceptions, especially in urban areas. At the same time, stigma continues to persist in many communities. How has technology improved success rates? {{/usCountry}}

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India today offers a wide range of treatment options for male infertility, starting from basic lifestyle and medical management to advanced assisted reproductive techniques. In many cases, the first step involves lifestyle and medical management, including nutritional counselling, stress reduction, and improving overall health. Medical treatment may include hormonal therapy for imbalances, antioxidant support, and treatment of infections where required.

According to Dr Richika, for more complex cases, surgical interventions are available. Techniques such as testicular sperm aspiration, testicular sperm extraction, and microsurgical sperm retrieval help obtain sperm directly from the testes in cases where sperm are not present in semen. Testicular PRP is also being explored as a rejuvenation approach in select cases.

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Assisted reproductive technologies play a key role in treatment. (Pexel)

“Assisted reproductive technologies play a key role in treatment. Intrauterine insemination is used in selected cases. In vitro fertilisation and intracytoplasmic sperm injection have significantly expanded treatment possibilities,” said Dr Richika. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection, where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg, has made it possible to achieve fertilisation even in severe male infertility cases.

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Dr Richika further highlighted that technology has contributed significantly to improving outcomes. Techniques such as Microfluidic sperm sorting help select healthier sperm. Preimplantation genetic testing allows screening of embryos, improving the chances of a healthy pregnancy.

“Advanced cryopreservation techniques help preserve sperm and embryos effectively. Other advancements, including pentoxifylline therapy to improve sperm motility and advanced genetic testing, are further strengthening treatment approaches,” Dr Richika told HT Lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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