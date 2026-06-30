Gynaecologist explains which everyday habits affect fertility in men: ‘Your laptop, your tight jeans, all hurting’

Male infertility has been a growing concern across the world, with various factors like lifestyle habits and daily routine affecting it. Some of the most common factors of declining sperm count and male fertility hide in plain sight. The clothes you wear, the way you sit with your laptop, even what you carry in your pocket, could be playing a bigger role than most think. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and director at Indira IVF Hospital, revealed reasons behind male infertility.

Everyday habits which affect fertility in men. (Pexel)

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Heat is the cause

Dr Kshitiz highlighted that the testicles sit outside the body for a biological reason. For optimal sperm production, the testes need to remain around 2 to 4°C cooler than core body temperature. When that temperature gap closes, even slightly, it starts affecting fertility. “Elevated scrotal temperature triggers a process where sperm-producing cells begin to die.

Oxidative stress increases, and sperm DNA gets damaged,” said Dr Kshitiz. He mentioned that the ICMR has identified heat exposure, tight clothing, and similar everyday habits as significant contributors to declining sperm counts among Indian men.

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Most men work with a laptop resting directly on their thighs for hours.

The laptop on your lap

{{^usCountry}} Most men work with a laptop resting directly on their thighs for hours. The heat generated is enough to raise scrotal temperature meaningfully over time. But heat is not the only issue. According to Dr Kshitiz, research from the Genetics Research Unit at Calcutta University, conducted together with the Institute of Reproductive Medicine Kolkata, found that prolonged laptop use on the lap and keeping a phone in the trouser pocket could raise infertility risk through electromagnetic radiation exposure. Underwear and jeans matter more than you think {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most men work with a laptop resting directly on their thighs for hours. The heat generated is enough to raise scrotal temperature meaningfully over time. But heat is not the only issue. According to Dr Kshitiz, research from the Genetics Research Unit at Calcutta University, conducted together with the Institute of Reproductive Medicine Kolkata, found that prolonged laptop use on the lap and keeping a phone in the trouser pocket could raise infertility risk through electromagnetic radiation exposure. Underwear and jeans matter more than you think {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Kshitiz highlighted a study from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health found that men who wore loose boxer shorts had 17% higher total sperm counts and 33% more actively swimming sperm compared to men in tighter underwear. He further added that skinny or tight jeans make things worse. They keep the scrotal area pressed close to the body all day, holding heat in and leaving no room for the temperature regulation the body relies on. Worn consistently, the effect builds up over time in ways that cause fertility issues.

Men who wore loose boxer shorts had 17% higher total sperm counts and 33% more actively swimming sperm compared to men in tighter underwear.

Simple changes that actually help

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Switching to loose boxer shorts, moving your phone out of your trouser pocket.

Keeping your laptop on a desk instead of your lap.

Avoiding long sessions in hot tubs or saunas will reduce prolonged heat exposure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.