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Gynaecologist explains which everyday habits affect fertility in men: ‘Your laptop, your tight jeans, all hurting’

Male infertility is a growing concern, and there are multiple factors, including lifestyle habits, contributing to it.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 07:17 PM IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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Male infertility has been a growing concern across the world, with various factors like lifestyle habits and daily routine affecting it. Some of the most common factors of declining sperm count and male fertility hide in plain sight. The clothes you wear, the way you sit with your laptop, even what you carry in your pocket, could be playing a bigger role than most think. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and director at Indira IVF Hospital, revealed reasons behind male infertility.

Everyday habits which affect fertility in men. (Pexel)
Everyday habits which affect fertility in men. (Pexel)

​Also read | Gynaecologist decodes the biggest causes of male infertility in India and how technology is transforming fertility care

Heat is the cause

Dr Kshitiz highlighted that the testicles sit outside the body for a biological reason. For optimal sperm production, the testes need to remain around 2 to 4°C cooler than core body temperature. When that temperature gap closes, even slightly, it starts affecting fertility. “Elevated scrotal temperature triggers a process where sperm-producing cells begin to die.

Oxidative stress increases, and sperm DNA gets damaged,” said Dr Kshitiz. He mentioned that the ICMR has identified heat exposure, tight clothing, and similar everyday habits as significant contributors to declining sperm counts among Indian men.

Most men work with a laptop resting directly on their thighs for hours.

The laptop on your lap

Dr Kshitiz highlighted a study from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health found that men who wore loose boxer shorts had 17% higher total sperm counts and 33% more actively swimming sperm compared to men in tighter underwear. He further added that skinny or tight jeans make things worse. They keep the scrotal area pressed close to the body all day, holding heat in and leaving no room for the temperature regulation the body relies on. Worn consistently, the effect builds up over time in ways that cause fertility issues.

Men who wore loose boxer shorts had 17% higher total sperm counts and 33% more actively swimming sperm compared to men in tighter underwear.

Simple changes that actually help

Switching to loose boxer shorts, moving your phone out of your trouser pocket.

Keeping your laptop on a desk instead of your lap.

Avoiding long sessions in hot tubs or saunas will reduce prolonged heat exposure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

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