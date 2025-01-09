Hair rebonding and straightening 'is like suicide for hair'? Here’s the truth behind popular treatments for sleek hair

Many women have been singing praises of hair rebonding and straightening treatments for years, adoring the glossy, frizz-free results. If you, too, have been wilfully ignoring the dangerous ingredients used in these hair techniques (it's easy to understand why), Dr Gurveen Waraich recently shared a video on Instagram warning against hair rebonding and straightening. Also read | How to take care of hair after hair rebonding Hair rebonding and straightening can be damaging to your hair as both treatments involve using chemicals and heat to alter the hair's structure. (Freepik)

So, are these hair treatments not safe?

“Hair rebonding or straightening is like suicide for your baal (hair), and I don't even like that,” the dermatologist said as she warned against specific skin and hair treatments that she would never pursue.

Her video left social media users both confused and wary of whether to continue their beloved hair treatments. To learn more, we asked Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant of dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, about Dr Gurveen Waraich statement.

Dr DM Mahajan said, “Hair rebonding or straightening treatments are extremely popular for achieving sleek, straight hair, but it’s essential to understand that these processes can have significant effects on the health of your hair. When we talk about these treatments being 'like suicide for your hair' it’s not an exaggeration—it’s about the damage they can cause to the structure of the hair fibre.”

Once the most popular salon treatments for smooth, straight strands, rebonding and straightening treatments are now the subject of health concerns. As it turns out, the long-lasting smoothness is a result of harmful chemicals being applied directly to the hair and sometimes even the scalp. Rebonding treatments typically use harsh chemicals like formaldehyde, keratin, and other alkaline substances; while straightening treatments may use chemicals like keratin, amino acids, or plant extracts.

Ahead, read about the potentially negative effects of such treatments on your hair and how to avoid them as much as possible.

Hair straightening involves using heat styling tools or chemicals to relax curls and achieve a straighter hair texture. (Freepik)

Why rebonding and straightening is bad for you

Dr Mahajan said, “Hair rebonding involves the application of chemical relaxers that break the hair’s natural bonds to alter its structure. While this makes hair smooth and straight, it also compromises the integrity of the hair. The chemicals used in these treatments, especially formaldehyde-based products, can weaken the protein structure of the hair, leading to dryness, brittleness, and breakage. Over time, this repeated stress can cause irreparable damage, making the hair more prone to split ends and thinning.”

The risks also extend to scalp health

Prolonged exposure to strong chemicals can irritate the scalp, causing itching, redness, and even hair loss in severe cases, Dr Mahajan warns. If the treatment is done too frequently or incorrectly, the cumulative damage can be irreversible.

How to be safe

However, if you absolutely must undergo hair rebonding, there are a few ways to minimise the damage. Dr Mahajan says, “First, always consult a licensed professional and ensure they are using high-quality, less-damaging products. After the procedure, it’s crucial to use nourishing hair masks, deep conditioning treatments, and regular trims to restore moisture and strength to your hair. Additionally, avoid frequent touch-ups and give your hair plenty of time to recover between treatments.”

Ultimately, whether hair rebonding or straightening is right for you depends on your hair type, texture, and personal preferences. But, be sure to weigh the potential risks and benefits before making a decision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.